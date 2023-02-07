ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development

A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000

It won’t be wrong to say that New York City is one of the most expensive places in the United States. If you are planning to come here with your family, you will have to ensure that your salary or income is great. A wide range of salaries are paid in the Big Apple, depending on one’s capabilities, skills, nature of job, number of working hours and of course, the company they are at.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust

In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches at 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue in Williamsbridge, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by Badaly Architects and developed by Aglin Zefi, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn

New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
THE CITY

Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges

Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman

Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC lifting COVID vaccine mandate Friday: What it means

NEW YORK -- New York City is ending its COVID vaccine mandate for city workers this Friday. The mandate led to protests, lawsuits and hundreds of city employees losing their jobs. In the end, 96% of city workers got vaccinated. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Monday, saying the mandate helped keep New Yorkers safe.Read More: Mayor Adams announces end to COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, but fired employees will not get back pay"This is the right moment for this decision. I continue to urge every New Yorker to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them," the mayor added. So what message does this send as we leave the emergency phase of the pandemic? Dr. Martine Hackett, professor of public health at Hofstra University, spoke with us to explain. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

MTA unveils customer service centers at 3 subway stations

NEW YORK -- The MTA on Tuesday unveiled its brand new customer service centers at three busy subway stations.The first centers opened up at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Barclays Center-Atlantic Avenue stations in Brooklyn and at Yankee Stadium-161st Street station in the Bronx.The MTA says agents at the centers will assist riders with many transaction that until now could only be done at the Lower Manhattan facility near the MTA headquarters."This is a change for our customers, but equally large is the change that we're undergoing by bringing our station agents out of the booths so they can interact with customers and really help them," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.The agency says 12 additional centers will open at stations around the city later this year.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy