It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development
A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
Help Wanted: Young urban farmers for $1,800 per month, no experience necessary
Green City Force event at Bayview Houses Farm in Brooklyn, Sept. 23, 2016. Young adults living in NYC public housing can apply now for Green City Force, a six-month training program for green economy jobs. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000
It won’t be wrong to say that New York City is one of the most expensive places in the United States. If you are planning to come here with your family, you will have to ensure that your salary or income is great. A wide range of salaries are paid in the Big Apple, depending on one’s capabilities, skills, nature of job, number of working hours and of course, the company they are at.
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
Mayor Adams blames rat infestation at his Brooklyn home on neighbor
Eric Adams' war on rats dates back to his tenure as Brooklyn borough president. "The entire block is infested," Adams said during the hearing on summonses for a “rat runway” at his Bed-Stuy home. [ more › ]
Developer Seeks Aid From Adams’ Housing Commissioner After Scandal That Ensnared Both of Them
A real estate developer named Peter Fine wants it known that he’s on the scene in The Bronx, readying to build hundreds of affordable apartments on a stretch of Jerome Ave. targeted for housing development.That’s a big change from a decade ago, when Fine got himself banned from city housing subsidy programs after one of his firms pleaded guilty...
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn to alleviate overcrowding, officials say
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City Public Schools and the School Construction Authority are planning to use the site at 425 Ovington Ave. in Bay Ridge to house […]
Migrant, 26, attempts suicide at NYC's new shelter
A migrant attempted to commit suicide in a new city shelter in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches at 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue in Williamsbridge, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by Badaly Architects and developed by Aglin Zefi, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $187,330.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 38 apartments in Downtown Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 38 newly constructed apartments at 200 Montague St. near Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from 54,960 to $215,150 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,528 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units available, which can...
pix11.com
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn
Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges
Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
pix11.com
Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman
Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
NYC lifting COVID vaccine mandate Friday: What it means
NEW YORK -- New York City is ending its COVID vaccine mandate for city workers this Friday. The mandate led to protests, lawsuits and hundreds of city employees losing their jobs. In the end, 96% of city workers got vaccinated. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Monday, saying the mandate helped keep New Yorkers safe.Read More: Mayor Adams announces end to COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, but fired employees will not get back pay"This is the right moment for this decision. I continue to urge every New Yorker to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them," the mayor added. So what message does this send as we leave the emergency phase of the pandemic? Dr. Martine Hackett, professor of public health at Hofstra University, spoke with us to explain.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
MTA unveils customer service centers at 3 subway stations
NEW YORK -- The MTA on Tuesday unveiled its brand new customer service centers at three busy subway stations.The first centers opened up at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Barclays Center-Atlantic Avenue stations in Brooklyn and at Yankee Stadium-161st Street station in the Bronx.The MTA says agents at the centers will assist riders with many transaction that until now could only be done at the Lower Manhattan facility near the MTA headquarters."This is a change for our customers, but equally large is the change that we're undergoing by bringing our station agents out of the booths so they can interact with customers and really help them," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.The agency says 12 additional centers will open at stations around the city later this year.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1
The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.
