Alaska State

kinyradio.com

Cathy Muñoz details her goals as Acting Labor Department Commissioner

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Muñoz spoke at the weekly Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Thursday on workforce priorities. Governor Mike Dunleavy appointed Cathy Muñoz as the acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Tuesday. She said she's optimistic about finding a common agreement with the...
kinyradio.com

Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska

Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
deltawindonline.com

Tier II hunt considered for Nelchina Caribou

The Alaska Board of Game is set to hear a proposal from the Department of Fish and Game for the establishment of a State Tier II Substance Hunt for the popular Nelchina Caribou Herd. The department states the proposal is needed “in case a Tier II hunt is needed to...
The Center Square

Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends

(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
kinyradio.com

Rep. Peltola commends armed forces for protecting Alaska & expects further action from DOD to defend American airspace

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Representative Mary Sattler Peltola issued the following statement today regarding the shooting down of an unidentified object over Alaska. “My office was briefed by the Department of Defense regarding the unidentified object over Alaska this morning, February 10. I commend our military for their swift and skillful operation to track, study, and eliminate this object after confirming that it was a potential threat operating in civilian airspace.
kinyradio.com

Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system

Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
ktoo.org

Ketchikan schools, facing deep staffing cuts, look to Legislature for help

School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. In Ketchikan, district officials are looking at cutting nearly 60 positions, but they’re hopeful that the Alaska Legislature will ease the pressure by boosting state education funding. Ketchikan’s school district is looking...
KETCHIKAN, AK
The Center Square

Alaska bill would charge drug suppliers with murder for overdose deaths

(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow prosecutors to charge drug manufacturers and distributors with second-degree murder if a patient overdoses on drugs they supplied. The bill targets drug dealers that "prey on Alaskans with addictions," Dunleavy said in a statement. The highest charge under Alaska's current laws for overdose deaths is manslaughter. Murder in the second degree carries a minimum 15-year sentence, according to the state code. ...
alaskasnewssource.com

Access to rural Alaska remains a struggle for Alaska National Guard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Jan. 25, Alaska National Guard Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addressed the challenges Arctic Warriors face in the Arctic during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council. One of the large takeaways from his address was the critical need for better access to the Arctic. “We have...
kmxt.org

Midday Report February 09, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass won the Yukon Quest 550 sled dog race in Fairbanks last night. School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. And the tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska.
FAIRBANKS, AK
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
alaskasnewssource.com

Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Churning through the state over the next 24 hours will be two large low pressure systems. The Southeast panhandle will see winter weather and high winds around Hydaburg on Wednesday night, with southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The arriving storm brings in rain as it moves over the southern southeast, and turns to a rain-snow mix from the central portion of the region and then snow. Juneau could see up to 9 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the state capital.
ALASKA STATE

