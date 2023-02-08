Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Cathy Muñoz details her goals as Acting Labor Department Commissioner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Muñoz spoke at the weekly Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Thursday on workforce priorities. Governor Mike Dunleavy appointed Cathy Muñoz as the acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Tuesday. She said she's optimistic about finding a common agreement with the...
deltawindonline.com
Tier II hunt considered for Nelchina Caribou
The Alaska Board of Game is set to hear a proposal from the Department of Fish and Game for the establishment of a State Tier II Substance Hunt for the popular Nelchina Caribou Herd. The department states the proposal is needed “in case a Tier II hunt is needed to...
Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends
(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
ktoo.org
Thousands of Alaskans are still waiting for food stamps as state scrambles for solutions
After a months-long wait, thousands of Alaskans have gotten their food stamps. But thousands more are still waiting. MaryRuth Moore of Soldotna reapplied for herself and her four children in October. Since then, she’s been watering down crock pot meals to stretch the food she has. “I feel like...
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
akbizmag.com
Two Southeast Alaska Credit Unions Merge
Tongass Federal Credit Union (TFCU) merged with ALPS Federal Credit Union, uniting two institutions that span Southeast Alaska. The two credit unions became one legal entity operating under the TFCU name, effective February 1. The merger received final approval in January when 69 percent of ALPS members voted in favor.
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
kinyradio.com
Rep. Peltola commends armed forces for protecting Alaska & expects further action from DOD to defend American airspace
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Representative Mary Sattler Peltola issued the following statement today regarding the shooting down of an unidentified object over Alaska. “My office was briefed by the Department of Defense regarding the unidentified object over Alaska this morning, February 10. I commend our military for their swift and skillful operation to track, study, and eliminate this object after confirming that it was a potential threat operating in civilian airspace.
mainepublic.org
A Maine electricity supplier is now under investigation for steep rate hikes
Electricity rates have been rising for most Mainers, but they've really spiked for the customers of Electricity Maine. Now the Public Utilities Commission is investigating. On the supply portion of their electricity bills, most Mainers choose the default rate called the standard offer. But they can also choose other electricity suppliers.
Alaska Communications Expands Broadband Availability and Speed in Alaska’s Interior
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- In 2022, almost 5,000 homes in Alaska’s Interior region gained access to new broadband connectivity thanks to Alaska Communications’ network expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005014/en/ Pictured: Fort Wainwright family housing equipped with an Alaska Communications receiver. Mesh networks use fiber and radios to create a redundant mesh of connectivity around the customer. (Photo: Business Wire)
radiokenai.com
State Reimburses Commercial Farmers For Livestock Feed
The Alaska Division of Agriculture announced that eligible farmers will receive 40% of what they paid to feed their livestock under Round 1 of the Food Security Cost Assistance program. The State is partially reimbursing 43 commercial livestock producers that applied and provided receipts for animal feed purchased from Aug. 1, 2022 – Nov. 30, 2022. The grants are funded through the Governor’s Office of Food Security authorizing the transfer of $1 million in appropriated food security funds from the Department of Fish and Game to the Department of Natural Resources.
kinyradio.com
Sullivan highlights work to revitalize state economy in annual address to Alaska Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan delivered his annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Sen. Sullivan focused on three overarching themes: revitalizing Alaska’s economy and creating opportunities for good jobs for all Alaskans; addressing the social challenges of domestic violence and sexual assault, addiction, and mental health declines among Alaska youth; and utilizing Alaska’s unique advantages and resources to help the United States confront the new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
kinyradio.com
Lung Association announces National Student Winners of Annual Radon Poster, Video Contest
Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022, and now again for the national contest. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Children from Alaska, Colorado, Iowa and Kentucky claimed Top Spots. The...
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 09, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass won the Yukon Quest 550 sled dog race in Fairbanks last night. School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. And the tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska.
opb.org
Environmental win in Alaska affects Oregon fishermen
Your browser does not support the audio element. Bristol Bay in Alaska will remain protected under the Clean Water Act, according to a recent decision by the Environmental Protection Agency. The decision effectively blocks a proposal to build a gold and copper mine there. The region has a bountiful sockeye salmon fishery. Oregonians head to Bristol Bay during the summer to fish commercially and sell their catch to buyers in the Pacific Northwest. We hear more about what the decision means for Oregonians from commercial fishermen Perry Broderick and Reid Ten Kley.
alaskasnewssource.com
Access to rural Alaska remains a struggle for Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Jan. 25, Alaska National Guard Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addressed the challenges Arctic Warriors face in the Arctic during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council. One of the large takeaways from his address was the critical need for better access to the Arctic. “We have...
kinyradio.com
Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system
Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
WMTW
Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report
The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its "yellow flag law" that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person's possession following a medical evaluation to determine their...
