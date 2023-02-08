ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

KSLTV

Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

Lehi police respond to rollover accident, 2 people trapped in vehicle

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Earlier today, units from Lehi Fire Department and Lehi City Police Department were dispatched to a rollover accident in an intersection. In the accident, one of the vehicles was reportedly stuck at an angle, trapping two of the passengers inside. Photos of the crash in...
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the person killed in an auto-pedestrian accident involving two cars Thursday morning in Murray. Dixie Edgar, 44, of Salt Lake City, died after being hit by at least one car before 6 a.m. near 4500 South and 500 West, according to a news release from the Murray City Police Department.
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Nearby trooper saves dog pinned under car after rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A dog named “Sarge” was reunited with a Utah Highway Patrol trooper Thursday after the animal was rescued from underneath a car. According to a Facebook post from the Utah Highway Patrol, Sarge was pinned halfway underneath a truck following a rollover crash last week. “Trooper F” was close by and was the first to arrive on scene.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police probe threat to Box Elder school

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session. “Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ksl.com

Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County

ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan.
WEST JORDAN, UT

