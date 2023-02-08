Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
ABC 4
Lehi police respond to rollover accident, 2 people trapped in vehicle
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Earlier today, units from Lehi Fire Department and Lehi City Police Department were dispatched to a rollover accident in an intersection. In the accident, one of the vehicles was reportedly stuck at an angle, trapping two of the passengers inside. Photos of the crash in...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police identify person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the person killed in an auto-pedestrian accident involving two cars Thursday morning in Murray. Dixie Edgar, 44, of Salt Lake City, died after being hit by at least one car before 6 a.m. near 4500 South and 500 West, according to a news release from the Murray City Police Department.
79-year-old man dies in Springville house fire
A 79-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon after a fire broke out inside his Springville home.
KSLTV
Nearby trooper saves dog pinned under car after rollover crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A dog named “Sarge” was reunited with a Utah Highway Patrol trooper Thursday after the animal was rescued from underneath a car. According to a Facebook post from the Utah Highway Patrol, Sarge was pinned halfway underneath a truck following a rollover crash last week. “Trooper F” was close by and was the first to arrive on scene.
ABC 4
Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
Missing teen in Brigham City found safe
Linkoln has been found safe and healthy, Brigham City police say.
Driver uninjured after single-vehicle accident with entrapment
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An accident in the upper Summit Park area had a vehicle on its side on Thursday afternoon, trapping the driver inside. Park City Fire District […]
Gephardt Daily
Murray City PD: 2nd driver contacts police after fatal auto-pedestrian accident
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police have canceled a request for the public to help find a second driver after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Thursday morning. “Late this afternoon, officers identified the second vehicle when the driver came forward,” says a statement from the...
Gephardt Daily
Police probe threat to Box Elder school
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session. “Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we...
Utah highway speed limits temporarily lowered after elk collisions
Speed limits on certain Utah highways are being temporarily lowered due to vehicle collisions with elk in recent weeks.
kjzz.com
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
KSLTV
Cars crash into Utah building and residence in separate incidents
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — Two buildings in Pleasant View were damaged Tuesday after cars crashed into them. The first incident occurred at a business on the 1100 West block of 2700 North, while the second occurred at a residence on the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 89. Thankfully, neither...
ksl.com
Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County
ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
Man hospitalized with 'traumatic injuries' after trench collapse in Payson
A trench collapse in Payson sent a contractor to the hospital with “traumatic injuries" Wednesday afternoon.
Park City Mountain Resort employee found dead in his apartment
A Park City Mountain Resort employee was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
Layton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl
A Layton man was charged Wednesday with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl last October.
Man allegedly stabs someone over owed drug money in West Valley
A man was arrested Wednesday on charges of allegedly stabbing someone who owed him money for marijuana.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
