Believe it or not, handing the keys to the DC kingdom didn’t end the perceived war between Zack Snyder fans and DC Studios—well, the one that exists in the imagination of Snyder’s most loyal followers. Now that DC has done the hard part of officially breaking away from the so-called SnyderVerse, the same fans who successfully campaigned Zack Snyder’s Justice League into existence want Warners to “Sell the Snyderverse to Netflix.” Aside from it being incredibly silly that Netflix is somehow the savior of orphaned media and not another bottom-line media company, these debates are happening without Snyder and the new head of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, i.e. the two guys who would have some sway over such a sale.

1 DAY AGO