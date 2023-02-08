Read full article on original website
Zack Snyder apparently gave James Gunn the SnyderVerse seal of approval
Believe it or not, handing the keys to the DC kingdom didn’t end the perceived war between Zack Snyder fans and DC Studios—well, the one that exists in the imagination of Snyder’s most loyal followers. Now that DC has done the hard part of officially breaking away from the so-called SnyderVerse, the same fans who successfully campaigned Zack Snyder’s Justice League into existence want Warners to “Sell the Snyderverse to Netflix.” Aside from it being incredibly silly that Netflix is somehow the savior of orphaned media and not another bottom-line media company, these debates are happening without Snyder and the new head of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, i.e. the two guys who would have some sway over such a sale.
Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight inspired Jonathan Majors to go to drama school, and the rest is history
In 2008, a new era of comic book movies began with the releases of The Dark Knight and Iron Man. Now, as Jonathan Majors launches his big screen debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Devotion star has opened up about how Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker sparked his own career.
Oscar-nominee Paul Mescal knows he could be back to selling sausages in an instant
Before he was the Oscar-nominated Paul Mescal of Aftersun, the Irish actor was a working sausage pitchman like the rest of us. And he hasn’t forgotten his roots. Mescal landed his breakout role on the BBC romance series Normal People in 2019, but only a few short months prior, he was hocking hog in a commercial for the Irish sausage sellers Denny & Sons.
HBO suddenly remembers it hadn't canceled Avenue 5 yet
HBO announced today that it was canceling Avenue 5, its space-based comedy series starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, after two seasons on the air. And we know what you’re thinking: Surely, HBO had already canceled Avenue 5, right? But no: You’re probably thinking of Showtime’s Moonbase 8, or Netflix’s Space Force, because Jesus Christ, were people anxious for some space-adjacent comedy shows back in 2020, we guess. (It may have been a reflection of our general desire to get off the planet from 2016 to 2019, honestly.)
Jeremy Renner is "mobile" and "laughing," according to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly
While promoting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have shared an update on Jeremy Renner after the fellow Avengers: Endgame actor was injured in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner reportedly sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” which he later confirmed to be “30 plus broken bones.” As he works to get back into fighting/Rennervating shape, the Hawkeye star has been supported by his fellow Marvel heroes.
Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge talk coffins, ouija boards, and Dave Bautista in horror-themed Q&A
Rather than assemble two of the stars of Knock At The Cabin for a traditional interview, BuzzFeed UK decided to give its sit down with Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge an appropriately Shyamalan-style twist, inviting the pair to play a few, horror-themed rounds of “would you rather?”. The premise...
Nicole Kidman's small-batch TV addiction ropes in Jamie Lee Curtis
Nicole Kidman’s obsession with small-batch TV is not only growing by the day—as the Australian actor continues to sign on to any show that promises a limited number of episodes and, maybe, the chance for her to look really enigmatic from time to time—it’s spreading. This is per Deadline, which reports that Kidman has just signed on to what is, admittedly, a less limited show than usual—reportedly running two seasons, at 8 episodes apiece—at Amazon, with Jamie Lee Curtis on the hook to play her co-star.
Dominique Fishback takes stanning to a deadly level in the teaser for Donald Glover's Swarm
In the age of the internet, the power of stan culture is immeasurable. They take on ticket conglomerates, get their favorite artists top status on Billboard charts, and in more sinister instances can utilize their military-like forces to attack whoever denounces their icon. That latter instance of unrelenting dedication is the center of Amazon Studios’ first eerie trailer for Swarm, starring Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah) as a pop diva disciple whose loyalty takes a deadly turn.
Reality TV is about to get a lot more interesting, thanks to Eugene Levy and, well, golf
Two months into the year, we’re entering the sweet spot for reality TV scheduling. The good scripted shows premiered in the fall and might still be on hiatus, the bad scripted shows that were held for midseason mostly won’t start for a few weeks, and there’s nothing to see at the movie theaters but the second sequel to nobody’s favorite Marvel movie. That means there’s nothing better to do than watch reality TV, but the problem is that most of the reality TV taking up airwaves at this time of the year is the same old thing that’s on every year. The Bachelor. American Idol. One of the Real Housewives shows (it’s New Jersey, specifically).
Netflix harvests Andrew Scott's Talented Mr. Ripley show from Showtime's carcass
Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley is one of crime literature’s great opportunist: A practiced con man and manipulator with a near-inhuman talent for sensing the weaknesses of others, and then exploiting them for his own gain. We can only hope he’d be mildly impressed by Netflix today, then, which appears to have stopped by to watch Showtime be absorbed into the fleshy bulk of streaming service Paramount+, and paused to briefly pluck Andrew Scott’s long-in-the-works Ripley show from its still-screaming carcass.
You season 4 review:A muddled British whodunit
Anyone who’s watched You knows that Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) can’t help but attract murderous drama. The man is drawn to it, whether he’s living in a New York City walkup, an affluent Los Angeles suburb with his family, or a spacious London loft by himself. He’ll always find someone to spy on, stalk, save, and slash while narrating his incredulous thoughts in a deep voice. It’s the show’s amusing selling point but also its repetitive downfall. Season four, which is divided into two parts, kicks off with five episodes that, while overstuffed, are engaging because of Badgley’s committed performance and the script’s dark humor.
Colin Mochrie reminds everyone that Whose Line Is It Anyway? has actually been back for a while
Ah, Whose Line Is It Anyway?—you show your tweenage child the show once, and suddenly you’ve committed to a decade of attending their improv shows. Often credited with helping break improv comedy into mainstream consciousness, Whose Line had an original run from 1998 until 2007. After that reruns continued to air, with fans begging for more—which is strange to longtime star Colin Mochrie, because the show has been back since 2013.
Perry Mason is a proud nobody in the new trailer for season two
Matthew Rhys’ drunken, dour, and very good public defender is back for another round. Perry Mason’s second season is right around the corner, and Rhys is slugging back a shot of the finest bootleg whiskey and getting back on the trail. For season two, Mason’s got a new murder to solve and a team that’s itching to start gumshoeing around 1930s Los Angeles.
Ben Affleck apparently knew he was becoming a Grammy meme in real time
The meme cycle moves fast, but Bennifer moves faster—a skill we would imagine comes with the territory when you can’t even buy 4 measly Dunkin’ iced coffees and a whole box of munchkins without the internet eating it up. The latest and greatest Ben Affleck face came...
Joel and Ellie find new travel companions in a padded The Last Of Us
The loudest noise after last week’s The Last of Us remains the Kathleen controversy. Was casting Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey as a FEDRA-busting rebel queen an outside-the-box brilliant choice or...kind of underwhelming? As written and performed, Kathleen is soft-spoken but iron-willed, cool yet impulsive, and willing to shoot an elderly collaborator, while outwardly appearing a bland soccer mom, minus the fatigues. The actor herself took to Twitter to defend her casting. Commentators traded barbs. Me? In my last recap, I found Wine Club Lord Humungus unconvincing.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in new Air trailer
Ever since Pennyworth: The Origins Of Batman’s Butler was unceremoniously axed over at HBO Max, we at The A.V. Club know just how much the world has been hankering for a new origin story to fill that gaping hole. Luckily, Amazon Studios is stepping up to the plate with an underdog story for the ages, which follows the rise of relatively unknown cultural entities Nike and Michael Jordan, from obscure actor duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
Owen Wilson goes full Bob Ross in the trailer for Paint
In a world where no one appreciates Bob Ross’ perm anymore comes the trailer for Paint, a new comedy in which soft-spoken actor Owen Wilson does his best to teach people the joy of painting. With a voice that sounds like a warm bath and a pipe that just won’t quit, Wilson plays Ross-like surrogate Carl Nargle, the host of Vermont’s beloved public television series. As the synopsis states, Nargle’s got it all: “a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke.”
Elizabeth Banks knows that her story about Thor: Ragnarok will become clickbait
Elizabeth Banks isn’t one to shy from action: the very title of her next project, Cocaine Bear, cements that. But sometimes, as she plainly admits, it’s the action that shines from her. In a new conversation with Variety’s Adam B. Vary, Banks reveals that the last project she was really excited about the possibility of directing was Thor: Ragnarok—but “nothing ever happened.”
John Candy documentary from Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds coming to Prime Video
Back in October, John Candy fanboy Ryan Reynolds revealed he and Colin Hanks had been working on a documentary of the late, great comedian. Now, Variety has the scoop that Prime Video is in talks to scoop up the project. Get your tissues ready, folks, because Reynolds promised there will be tears.
Steven Levitan declares Reboot completely dead after failing to find new home
There’s an old proverb that says that every person dies two deaths: Once, when they’re canceled by a streaming service, and then again when no other streaming service or network opts to pick them back up. (We’re paraphrasing, here.) And so it was for Hulu’s recently killed-off comedy series Reboot, which won’t be, per series creator Steven Levitan, who broke the news earlier this week on Twitter.
