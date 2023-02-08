ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Gephardt Daily

Head-on crash in Park City sends 2 to hospital

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision sent two people to the hospital, which taxed Park City emergency responders shortly after they extricated a woman from her vehicle after a rollover on an icy road. The head-on on Highland Drive at 4:30 p.m. Thursday...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the person killed in an auto-pedestrian accident involving two cars Thursday morning in Murray. Dixie Edgar, 44, of Salt Lake City, died after being hit by at least one car before 6 a.m. near 4500 South and 500 West, according to a news release from the Murray City Police Department.
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police probe threat to Box Elder school

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session. “Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
KSLTV

Nearby trooper saves dog pinned under car after rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A dog named “Sarge” was reunited with a Utah Highway Patrol trooper Thursday after the animal was rescued from underneath a car. According to a Facebook post from the Utah Highway Patrol, Sarge was pinned halfway underneath a truck following a rollover crash last week. “Trooper F” was close by and was the first to arrive on scene.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD appoints 2 new deputy chiefs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the appointment of two new deputy chiefs. Deputy Chief Victor Siebeneck started his appointment on Jan. 29. Deputy Chief Andrew Wright started his appointment on Monday. “Both Vic and Andrew have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions

HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Suspect arrested blocks away shortly after bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 31-year-old bank robbery suspect Wednesday after spotting a man who matched the robber’s description a few blocks away. The investigation started at about 10:07 a.m. after a man walked into a bank...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah

Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD bike squads make 5 arrests during operation Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Bike Squad officers made five arrests Tuesday during a mission aimed at removing drugs from the streets. Participating were officers with the SLCPD’s Pioneer, Liberty, and Central Bike Squads. “In total, officers confiscated 10.9...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

