freightwaves.com
Cummins sees billions from its hydrogen electrolyzer business
The New Power division at Cummins Inc. probably won’t break even on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before 2027. But when it does, it may never look back. One reason is its investment in producing electrolyzers, a critical enabler to making hydrogen fuel for zero-emission long-haul trucking among myriad other uses.
RideApart
Ola Electric Launches New Variants For S1 And S1 Air Scooters
In the Indian market, Ola Electric is largely responsible for making electric two-wheelers accessible to the masses. Not too long ago, the S1 electric scooter proved that a tech-laden, zero-emissions vehicle need not break the bank. Now, the S1 scooter gets even more affordable thanks to the introduction of additional variants with varying battery capacities. Let's take a closer look.
MotorTrend Magazine
Reaction Strong for 2024 Ram 1500 REV Electric Pickup Truck Design
We are only a few months from seeing the production version of the 2024 Ram 1500 REV fullsize electric pickup truck and early reaction to concept upon it was based suggests the brand is headed in the right direction. Stellantis staged the global debut of the Ram 1500 Revolution truck concept in January at CES in Las Vegas at a splashy press conference for an edgy concept. At that time, MotorTrend broke the story that the name would be shortened to REV for the production model.
Vertical solar panels could save farm land and transform agriculture
Sunstall, a California-based company, has launched a vertical solar panel, Sunzaun, which can be used in existing fields and arable lands without sacrificing them for clean green energy. The installation is much like conventional solar systems, just that the system uses bifacial solar modules, and the entire array stands like a boundary wall in the field.
Cruise In Style In This '66 Corvette Selling At GAA
Take control of this wild classic. Chevrolet has made a business out of producing some of the most highly desirable automobiles on the market. One of the main proponents of this ever-increasing advance toward the future of automobiles is the Corvette. Years went by after the first model with a clear end for the brand name nowhere to be seen by the engineers of the car. That was until the second generation model where the true intentions of the car were uncovered, setting it up for a life of high praise and performance unlike any other. Here's a perfect example of just how it managed to do that.
Flying Magazine
UPDATE: Continental Engine Issue Drives Grounding of Cirrus SR22s, Other Aircraft
An urgent notification to customers and operators of Cirrus SR22 series airplanes powered by certain piston engines manufactured recently by Continental Aerospace Technologies suggests an immediate grounding would be prudent. On Friday, Continental Aerospace sent out its own updated recommendation, shared with FLYING, broadening the scope of the recommended grounding...
yachtingmagazine.com
Ferretti Unveils Details for Infynito 90
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Ferretti Yachts in Italy is teasing more details about the Infynito 90, the first model in a new range from the builder. The Infynito line...
RideApart
Lit Motors Re-Opens Pre-Orders For Self-Balancing C-1 EV
San Francisco-based startup Lit Motors set automotive subcultures ablaze when it revealed the C-1 concept in 2011. Claiming all the benefits of a motorcycle with all the convenience of a car—and none of the drawbacks of either—the self-balancing, enclosed two-wheeler swiftly attracted the attention of mainstream media such as the New York Times and Wired.
Nudie Secures First ‘Official Circular Partner’
Nudie Jeans named ACS as its U.K. circularity partner. Self-described “textile longevity specialists,” ACS , short for Advanced Clothing Solutions, supports what brands are doing with rental fulfillment and clothing renewal—the latter being core to the Dutch denim brand’s mission to keep jeans in rotation for longer by offering free repair services mending its organic cotton jeans for customers. ACS’s repair capabilities will be Nudie’s first remote repair service that directly supports the repair teams in the Nudie Jeans Repair Shops. The company’s skilled warranty repair specialists are trained to renew damaged non-usable returns to pre-owned clothing that can be transformed to...
yachtingmagazine.com
Iguana Yachts’ Amphibious Center-Console
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The Iguana Sport combines the best attributes of Iguana Yachts’ existing Iguana range into a high-performance, amphibious-landing center-console that accommodates 12 people. The boat carries Iguana Yachts’ landing-gear system, which functions like retractable tank treads to facilitate beach landings on terrain ranging from soft sand and mud to rock-encrusted shores. The Iguana Sport also can negotiate beach landings in seas up to 4 feet. The Iguana Sport can handle up to 700 hp, delivered via dual optional Mercury 350 hp outboards. The standard configuration is a single 300 hp outboard. The hull carries hard chines that run from its plumb bow to its transom, and its undercarriage has dual strakes on either side of its centerline.
fordmuscle.com
Dyno Testing A Modernized C3-Headed 358-Inch Vintage Cup Engine
You might remember an article from this past summer, where Lake Speed, Jr. dyno tested his dad’s vintage 358 cubic-inch Cup engine from the 1990s, only to find that the engine was way down on power. After some significant searching, a few key issues were identified, but rather than just fix them and move on, Speed decided to see how far he could push the engine with modern technology, while still keeping the engine true to its early form.
OilPrice.com
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Georgia Tech engineers have unveiled a breakthrough flow battery cell configuration that could have huge implications. The new development will reduce the size and cost of entire flow batteries. This tech is sure to get lots better, and with this research showing a huge improvement, likely another wave of effort...
Classic Chevrolet G20 Raised-Roof Camper Van Is A '60s Survivor
Step back in time with this one-of-a-kind 1969 Chevrolet G20 Camper Van. It's time to take a trip down memory lane with this classic 1969 Chevrolet G20 Camper Van. Unfortunately, if you're looking to buy one, this beauty has already been sold for an impressive $12,800 on eBay, but let's take a look at what made this van so special.
Carscoops
Launching A Winged Car Off A Ramp Sure Makes For A Bombastic Spectacle
France’s Vilebrequin are back with another remote controlled car and a concept that is guaranteed to end in destruction. This time, Vilebrequin is asking if sticking wings on top of a car will make it fly. The question is foolhardy from the very beginning, as cars move because of...
This Insanely Beautiful Custom ‘1957’ Harley-Davidson Sportster Has a Big Secret
This Harley-Davidson Sportster looks like a dead mint 1957 unit, but there is more going on here than you know. The post This Insanely Beautiful Custom ‘1957’ Harley-Davidson Sportster Has a Big Secret appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
moderncampground.com
Track Trailer’s Tvan Teardrop Camper Launches in US Market
Australia’s Track Trailer has expanded its market reach to the United States with the launch of its hard-shell Tvan teardrop camper trailer. The Tvan will be sold through Australian-made RV specialist Xgrid Campers of Las Vegas, according to a report by Caravan Camping Sales. The Tvan comes with a...
