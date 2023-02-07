ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

 3 days ago
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,724,151 which is 764% higher than the state average of $315,451. Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Texas #1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX: 11 #1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 11 #3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 5 #4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 1 Read on to see which cities made the list. You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Texas Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

