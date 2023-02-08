For quarterback Nico Iamaleava and most of Tennessee’s new freshmen, spring practice won’t be an entirely new experience after they joined the Vols for most of their Orange Bowl practices in Knoxville and Miami back in December. That’s certainly a good thing for their respective adjustment processes, but there’s no doubting the expectations and the sense of urgency will increase as they are integrated more into the program – they’ll be working toward a season and battling for playing time as opposed to just helping a team that’s not really theirs by playing on the scout team. The message from offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and the rest of the Tennessee coaching staff will be a simple one to five-star Iamaleava and the other freshmen: Don’t play timid out of fear of making mistakes.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO