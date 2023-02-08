Read full article on original website
How to watch: Missouri vs. No. 6 Tennessee basketball
No. 6 Tennessee (19-5, 8-3 SEC) looks to get back on track after its loss to Vanderbilt when it hosts Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC) inside of Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. The game features two top-15 units as the nation's No. 2 defense (Tennessee) faces the No. 13 offense (Mizzou). Tipoff is scheduled for 6:01 p.m. ET.
GoVols247 staff picks: Missouri vs. No. 6 Tennessee basketball
No. 6 Tennessee (19-5, 8-3 SEC) looks to get back on track after its loss to Vanderbilt when it hosts Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC) inside of Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. The game features two top-15 units as the nation's No. 2 defense (Tennessee) faces the No. 13 offense (Mizzou). GoVols247’s basketball beat writer Ben McKee gives his prediction and a pair of bold predictions for how he thinks the game will play out.
Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with a Missouri reporter
No. 6 Tennessee (19-5, 8-3 SEC) looks to get back on track after its loss to Vanderbilt when it hosts Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC) inside of Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. The game features two top-15 units as the nation's No. 2 defense (Tennessee) faces the No. 13 offense (Mizzou). Tipoff is scheduled for 6:01 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
Quote from Josh Heupel in 2018 shows why Vols fans should never worry about him going back to Oklahoma
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan, your worst fear right now, whether you admit it or not, is UT head coach Josh Heupel leaving Knoxville one day to go back to Oklahoma, his alma mater. After watching Lane Kiffin leave for USC in early 2010, it’s a legitimate concern...
Where Tennessee basketball is projected to be seeded in NCAA tourney after loss to Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols had hopes of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, but those hopes have seemingly disappeared after a road loss to Florida and a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville. It’s possible that Tennessee could still earn a No. 1, but they’d likely...
Vols don’t want Nico Iamaleava and other freshmen playing ‘timid’ in first spring
For quarterback Nico Iamaleava and most of Tennessee’s new freshmen, spring practice won’t be an entirely new experience after they joined the Vols for most of their Orange Bowl practices in Knoxville and Miami back in December. That’s certainly a good thing for their respective adjustment processes, but there’s no doubting the expectations and the sense of urgency will increase as they are integrated more into the program – they’ll be working toward a season and battling for playing time as opposed to just helping a team that’s not really theirs by playing on the scout team. The message from offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and the rest of the Tennessee coaching staff will be a simple one to five-star Iamaleava and the other freshmen: Don’t play timid out of fear of making mistakes.
Versatile freshman Seldon gives Vols potential ‘to do some really fun stuff’ on offense
Cameron Seldon was listed as a wide receiver when he signed with Tennessee in December and played that position at the All-American Bowl last month, but his position is a little ambiguous as he starts his career with the Vols as one of their early enrollees. Ranked a top-100 overall player and one of the best athlete prospects in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Seldon is expecting to start out at running back, he told GoVols247 last month before officially joining the program. Regardless of if he stays in the backfield, shifts out to receiver or plays both during his time at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said the Vols see the potential “to do some really fun stuff” with a player with a unique skill set like Seldon.
Tennessee among favorites for linebacker target after latest visit
A Class of 2024 linebacker from Florida recently returned to Tennessee for one of its junior days, visiting the Vols for the third time since June.
Nyla Brooks: ‘This is home for me’
As Nyla Brooks rode in the family’s vehicle for 500 miles from Accokeek, Maryland, to Knoxville, Tennessee, the teenager had plenty of time to make a decision. Brooks, an elite guard in the Class of 2025, had been thinking about committing to the Lady Vols on her unofficial visit, but she hadn’t told anyone yet. Not Coach Kellie Harper. Not her father, Willie Brooks. Not her mother, Tonya Brooks.
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
Meet Tennessee’s early enrollees
Tennessee kept its momentum going from an 11-win breakthrough season by landing a top-10 recruiting class, and most of the prized recruits who comprised it already are on campus as early enrollees. The Vols welcomed a total of 19 players from their 2023 recruiting class to the program for the start of spring-semester classes and offseason workouts in January, and all but a few of them joined the team in December to go through Orange Bowl practices in Knoxville and Miami. From the No. 9 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, Tennessee’s group of early enrollees included one five-star prospect and 10 four-star prospects.
College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset
Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
Meigs Co Football Coach Jason Fitzgerald Resigns
Meigs County head football coach Jason Fitzgerald has resigned. The Rhea County native led the Tigers to incredible success. Since taking over in 2014, Fitzgerald won nearly a hundred games, posting 89-victories. He turned the Tigers into a region powerhouse, ripping off a 30 game winning streak during the regular season. Fitzgerald also took the Tigers to the state title game in 2019 and 20.
Daddy Mac’s score big on being the place to be for the Big Game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Daddy Mac’s is the place this Sunday. With over 50 TVs to watch the game, guests can dine in and have a chance to win some awesome prizes, including tailgate chairs, coolers, canopy tent, golf bag, and corn hole boards. If you want to...
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
Jury seated in Knoxville Murder Trial
The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?
On December 31st, 2022, an anti-abortion extremist committed arson against one of the only two Planned Parenthood clinics in Knoxville, Tennessee. It's been over a year since that time, with plenty changing along the way. Here are some of the most impactful changes Tennessee has experienced since that time.
Glock machine gun conversion devices
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’. A Knoxville man is facing charges for, among other things, selling machine guns he said he bought online from the Chinese black market, according to federal court documents obtained by WVLT News. Updated: 6 hours ago.
