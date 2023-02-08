Australia Post warns about long-term viability, with letters revenue in ‘unstoppable’ decline

Australia Post has warned that a postage rate hike that has raised the cost of mailing letters from $1.10 to $1.20 will only partially offset its losses from letters.

Australia Post says it is at a “crossroads” and it expects to report a full-year loss for the first time since 2015 as letters continue an “unstoppable” decline.

The government-owned enterprise announced on Wednesday it made a profit before tax of $23.6m for the six months to December 31, down 88.2% from the same time last year.

Australia Post said its losses related to letters soared 171.5% to $189.7m for the first half.

Revenue was down 2.4% to $4.69bn, with letters revenue down 5.7% to $881.9m, despite one-off mailouts such as state election materials, cyber-attack and interest rate notifications.

Parcel and services revenue dipped 1.6% to $3.8bn as e-commerce volumes moderated following the end of Covid-19 lockdowns.

A postage rate hike announced last month that raised the cost of mailing letters from $1.10 to $1.20 will only partially offset its losses from letters, the company warned.

“For more than a decade, Australia Post has been flagging concerns about the long-term viability of the business as it currently operates,” the group chief executive managing director, Paul Graham said.

“During the Covid-19 lockdowns we benefited from a considerable boost to our parcels business, which has now abated and revealed the unsustainable nature of the status quo.

“We are at a crossroads and the headwinds facing our business have never been stronger.’’

Letters were in an “unstoppable decline” because of digital communications, yet the cost of delivering them was rising thanks to the increasing number of delivery points, he said.

By the end of the decade, the average Australian household will receive less than one letter a week, Australia Post estimates.

Graham said Australia Post was working to streamline its product portfolio as part of its Post26 strategy to make the business financially sustainable.