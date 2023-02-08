ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Australia Post warns about long-term viability, with letters revenue in ‘unstoppable’ decline

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXUT6_0kftaFW200
Australia Post has warned that a postage rate hike that has raised the cost of mailing letters from $1.10 to $1.20 will only partially offset its losses from letters.

Australia Post says it is at a “crossroads” and it expects to report a full-year loss for the first time since 2015 as letters continue an “unstoppable” decline.

The government-owned enterprise announced on Wednesday it made a profit before tax of $23.6m for the six months to December 31, down 88.2% from the same time last year.

Australia Post said its losses related to letters soared 171.5% to $189.7m for the first half.

Revenue was down 2.4% to $4.69bn, with letters revenue down 5.7% to $881.9m, despite one-off mailouts such as state election materials, cyber-attack and interest rate notifications.

Parcel and services revenue dipped 1.6% to $3.8bn as e-commerce volumes moderated following the end of Covid-19 lockdowns.

A postage rate hike announced last month that raised the cost of mailing letters from $1.10 to $1.20 will only partially offset its losses from letters, the company warned.

“For more than a decade, Australia Post has been flagging concerns about the long-term viability of the business as it currently operates,” the group chief executive managing director, Paul Graham said.

“During the Covid-19 lockdowns we benefited from a considerable boost to our parcels business, which has now abated and revealed the unsustainable nature of the status quo.

“We are at a crossroads and the headwinds facing our business have never been stronger.’’

Sign up to Guardian Australia's Morning Mail

Free daily newsletter

Our Australian morning briefing email breaks down the key national and international stories of the day and why they matter

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Letters were in an “unstoppable decline” because of digital communications, yet the cost of delivering them was rising thanks to the increasing number of delivery points, he said.

By the end of the decade, the average Australian household will receive less than one letter a week, Australia Post estimates.

Graham said Australia Post was working to streamline its product portfolio as part of its Post26 strategy to make the business financially sustainable.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin is gambling on the west growing impatient with Ukraine. We have to prove him wrong

The image was stunning, the optics perfect: a war leader addressing the nation in an ancient hall, the rays of stained-glass sunlight all but crowning him with a halo. And yet there was something wrong with that picture. Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not stiffening the resolve of his own people, who after a year of war, bereavement and pain might be forgiven for losing heart. Rather, he was in Westminster to steady the nerves of British politicians – and, later, European ones – to ensure they do not abandon a fight that has cost them so much less.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Czechs urged to repeal law denying rights to Kindertransport descendants

The Czech government is coming under pressure to amend a communist-era rule that denies citizenship rights to descendants of Jewish refugee children who fled to Britain from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on pre-second world war Kindertransports. A law passed after the communists seized power in 1948 aimed to punish defectors who fled...
The Guardian

Black people four times as likely as white people to be murdered, ONS data shows

Black people in England and Wales are four times as likely to be murdered as white people, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics. There were 39.7 black murder victims for every million people in England and Wales in the three years ending March 2022 – more than four times the 8.9 white victims, the figures show.
The Guardian

The Guardian

569K+
Followers
132K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy