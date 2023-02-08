Read full article on original website
You’re charging your iPhone wrong – how to make it charge much faster
IT'S always a nightmare when your iPhone runs out when you need it. The older the iPhone, the less hours it manages to hold its charge - but there are a few tricks to quickly boosting your battery again. The fastest way to charge your iPhone is via the lightning...
The price of a high-end iPhone has increased 66% since 2009. Tim Cook says people are willing to pay more for 'the best.'
When adjusting for inflation, Apple's most expensive iPhone in 2009 cost around $962. Today, the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,599.
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra
Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
9to5Mac
iPhone Ultra design imagined based on titanium Apple Watch Ultra
Expectations are growing for Apple to debut a titanium iPhone as well as a new Ultra tier for its smartphone in the next couple of years. While there’s no certainty of how that will manifest, a new rendering visualizes what it would look like if the Apple Watch Ultra design was directly translated to iPhone.
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Cult of Mac
Apple Pay Later could launch next month with iOS 16.4 [Updated]
Apple Pay Later reportedly has entered beta testing among Apple’s retail store employees, signaling that the “buy now, pay later” service is nearing public release. The move comes months after Apple announced the financing option at its Worldwide Developers Conference last June. Pay for your transactions over...
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
Woah! Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $11 per month with this Verizon deal
Trade in an eligible device and add a line and Verizon will slash up to $800 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — here's how it works.
Apple Insider
How to switch from a digital to analog stopwatch on iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You don't have to stick to the default Stopwatch view. Here's how to switch between a digital and analog appearance when using youriPhone to time something. The Clock app has been with iOS ever...
Apple could be planning an even more expensive iPhone
What if the iPhone 15 Ultra isn't a renamed Pro Max, but something even more expensive?
An iPhone Ultra that's more expensive than the Pro Max could arrive next year
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Rumor mill: Flagship iPhones keep getting more expensive, so what's Apple going to do? Lowering the prices would be the obvious answer, but no; Cupertino could release an even pricier handset, called the iPhone Ultra, as soon as next year.
iPhone 14 Pro beats Galaxy S23 Ultra as fastest smartphone
It’s been four months since Apple released the iPhone 14 Pro with the A16 Bionic chip. While the company already touted that this was the fastest smartphone available, a Geekbench score shows even the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is still behind Apple’s premium smartphone.
US News and World Report
Apple to Defend Mobile Payment System at Feb. 14 EU Hearing, Sources Say
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Apple Inc will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators that it does not block rivals' access to its technology used for mobile wallets at a closed hearing on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said, the last chance for it to do so before possible hefty fines.
9to5Mac
Uber adding Apple CarPlay integration to its app for drivers
Uber this week announced a big update coming to its iOS app. More specifically, the Uber Driver app (which is the one used by drivers working for the company) will soon get integration with Apple CarPlay. This will allow drivers to interact with the platform directly from their car dashboard while their iPhone is connected to CarPlay.
9to5Mac
Apple names its first-ever ‘Chief People Officer’ as part of leadership shakeup
Apple has added a new face to its executive leadership team. The company has named Carol Surface its new Chief People Officer, who joins Apple after nearly a decade at the medical device company Medtronic. Surface is Apple’s first-ever Chief People Officer. The news was first reported by Bloomberg,...
