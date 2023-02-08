ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Update: High wind watch opens possibility for power outages

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTrMb_0kftZjBt00

A high wind watch takes effect Thursday morning in a region that includes Toledo.

The watch was issued by the National Weather Service, which said that gusts of 55 mph to 60 mph are possible from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Southwest winds will be at 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines," the weather service said in a statement Tuesday. "Widespread power outages are possible."

Counties in the watch area include Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, and Marion, and cities that include Toledo, Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Genoa, and Fremont.

The weather service advises to fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

The National Weather Service reports high temperatures are predicted to be near 60 degrees, approaching records at some locations.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice

TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
newsnet5

Hold onto your hat! Winds, temperatures and rain increase on Thursday

SUMMARY: All is calm on this Wednesday with warmer than normal temperatures, filtered sunshine and little-to-no wind. However, that all will quickly change by Wednesday night and into Thursday. Rain, winds and temperatures will be increasing over the next 12 hours or so. I will break down each condition below so you know what to expect for your Friday eve.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 NB north of US-24 reopens after crash Friday afternoon

MAUMEE, Ohio — Update: The crash has been cleared and I-475 northbound lanes have reopened. One lane of traffic has reopened on I-475 northbound just north of US-24 interchange after a crash Friday afternoon stalled traffic around 2:30 p.m. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Street in Fostoria closed due to downed tree

FOSTORIA, Ohio — North Union Street in Fostoria is closed Thursday night between Culbertson and West Jackson streets due to a downed tree in the road, police said. No injuries were reported. It is currently unclear how soon the tree will be removed and the road will be reopened.
FOSTORIA, OH
westbendnews.net

Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75

BOWLING GREEN – Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

I-75 N closed at Lime City Road after semi crashes into overpass, driver arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying collided with the bottom of the overpass at Lime City Road in Rossford. The overpass on Lime City Road is also closed while crews work to remove a portion of the bridge deck and beams damaged in the crash. Officials said the driver was arrested.
ROSSFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
HURON COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday

A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live off South Avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church’s parking lot. A church administrator says the drivers are tearing up the parking lot. “It’s private property, and you’re doing a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green Police warning public of scammers pretending to be officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bowling Green are warning residents about a scam in which people are pretending to be law enforcement officials. BG Police said Thursday several people got phone calls where a scammer claimed to be with the police department, asking about paying off fines or missing court dates. The department is assuring the public real officers with their department do not call people for payment of fines. They’re asking people not to provide the scammers with any personal of financial information.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new twist to check fraud is here and it’s something that one family spotted quickly before things got worse. You might remember that check washing scam we told you about a few months ago. Crooks get a hold of your check, change the amount and cash it for themselves.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy