Update: High wind watch opens possibility for power outages

A high wind watch takes effect Thursday morning in a region that includes Toledo.

The watch was issued by the National Weather Service, which said that gusts of 55 mph to 60 mph are possible from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Southwest winds will be at 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines," the weather service said in a statement Tuesday. "Widespread power outages are possible."

Counties in the watch area include Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, and Marion, and cities that include Toledo, Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Genoa, and Fremont.

The weather service advises to fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

The National Weather Service reports high temperatures are predicted to be near 60 degrees, approaching records at some locations.