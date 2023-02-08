ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Migrant crossings at US border drop to lowest level in two years

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJaxt_0kftZemG00

Border Patrol agents encountered less than 130,000 undocumented migrants at the southern border in January, the lowest level in two years, according to statistics from the Department of Homeland Security .

Overall border crossings fell from a record monthly high of 250,000 in December to 156,000, according to the data.

The US-Mexico border situation is likely to factor in the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Mr Biden visited the US-Mexico border in January after months of criticism from Republicans, who held the first in a series of hearings in the House last week on “Biden’s border crisis.”

Despite the brief dip, overall, monthly border control encounters are near record highs set in the early 2000s, though trends have shifted in recent years, and now most people crossing the US-Mexico border aren’t from Mexico or the so-called Northern Triangle nations of El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Instead, according to the Pew Research Center , many migrants are fleeing political crises in places like Cuba, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela.

Democrats have also criticised the president for retaining many of the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies dramatically curtailing the right to asylum.

In January, Mr Biden announced people from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti wouldn’t be allowed to apply for asylum if they crossed the Mexican border outside of official ports of entry.

“My message is this,” Mr Biden said at the time. “If you’re trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti, or have agreed to begin a journey to America, do not, do not just show up at the border.”

Later that month, a group of 70 Democrats in the House and Senate sent the president a letter, slamming such decisions.

“We encourage your administration to stand by your commitment to restore and protect the rights of asylum seekers and refugees,” the lawmakers wrote , adding, “We are therefore distressed by the deeply inconsistent choice to expand restrictions on asylum seekers.”

The administration has continued to rely on Title 42, a Trump-era policy that used public health law to turn away asylum seekers which was implemented over the advice of public health officials .

“The Biden administration should be taking steps to restore asylum law at ports of entry,” Eleanor Acer, the director of the refugee protection program at Human Rights First, recently told the New York Times , “not doubling down on cruel and counterproductive policies from the Trump playbook.”

Comments / 5

Related
KTLA

Eggs are piling up at the Mexican border

With the price of eggs in California nearly tripling in the past year, many people are going farther to find cheaper prices, even crossing the border into Mexico. But at the San Ysidro crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, hundreds and hundreds of eggs are sitting behind closed doors.   Chief Rosie Maizuss, Chief Agricultural […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Arizona border city Yuma on brink of collapse after migrant crisis toll

Officials in an Arizona border town say they get a weekly flood of migrants totaling 6 percent of their population — and the dire scenario has driven the area to the brink of collapse. Yuma has fewer than 100,000 residents, yet the town sees 6,000 migrants illegally crossing its border with Mexico every week, for a total of more than half a million people in the past few years, exasperated Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News. “The average for Yuma on a weekly basis is 6,000 people coming across. Of those 6,000, we have 1,000 to 2,000 ‘gotaways’ — people...
YUMA, AZ
New York Post

Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’

That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marcus Ringo

Migrants Arrested in Arizona Show Smugglers Desperation

Early last year, Arizonans were polled on which issues are most important to them. Illegal immigration is one issue near the top of the list. Arizona is a battleground state, like Florida and Pennsylvania, with races from the Governor’s Race to the Senate and even the Presidency being decided on razor-thin margins.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

When does an illegal migrant STOP qualifying for free city housing?

What’s the endgame for New York City’s migrant madness? Mayor Eric Adams just booked the entirety of “the world’s tallest Holiday Inn” — that’s almost 500 rooms — to house some of the 44,000-and-counting migrants who’ve landed here.  The burn rate of tax bucks to pay for this is obscene: At full capacity, the inn contract alone will cost some $10.5 billion through May 2024. (No wonder Adams recently implied the sky’s the limit on the crisis’ ultimate cost to the city). For skeptics who say migrants can’t possibly fill it to the brim for that long — why not? The migrants keep...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy