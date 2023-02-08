ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Joe Rogan eviscerated for sharing ‘dangerous antisemitic tropes’ on his podcast

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JSTA_0kftZb8500

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan is once again receiving backlash, this time for comments that critics have labelled “antisemitic”.

The Joe Rogan Experience host was discussing US Representative Ilhan Omar with his guests, Breaking Points co-hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, during a recent episode when he made the offending statements.

Omar was recently removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee by Republicans over accusations that she is antisemitic.

In 2019, she tweeted that Republicans wanted to condemn her comments about Israel because “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby”, a reference to Benjamin Franklin being on $100 bills. She later apologised for her comments.

“That’s not an antisemitic comment, I don’t think that is. Benjamins are money,” Rogan said on his podcast.

He continued: “The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s f***ing stupid.”

David Baddiel responded to the comedian’s comments, writing on Twitter: “I actually want to stop banging the Jews Don't Count drum at some point but hard to do when a racist myth about Jews is just...said, breezily, on one of the biggest podcasts in the world and no-one gives a f***.

“For the hard of understanding, ‘Jews are into money’ is not like ‘Italians are into pizza”’ Because unless my history lessons really missed something out, no-one has exterminated a large section of the entire Italian community because of their love for pepperoni,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said Rogan’s comments were “no joke” and that he found it “disturbing that at a time of rising anti-Jewish violence, when growing numbers of Americans believe in antisemitic conspiracy theories, @joerogan would use his immense platform to spew antisemitic tropes about Jews and money.”

Greenblatt added: “For centuries, people have used these longstanding tropes to spread vicious lies about the Jewish people. ‘Comedian’ or not, Rogan’s comments are no joke.”

Temple University Professor Mark Lamont Hill tweeted: “This statement by Joe Rogan is blatantly and disgustingly antisemitic. It plays on one of the oldest, ugliest, and most dangerous antisemitic tropes. This is indefensible.”

The Independent has contacted Spotify and Rogan’s representative for comment.

The podcaster has faced numerous controversies over the course of his career. Last year, resurfaced footage showed the podcaster using the N-word multiple times.

Rogan apologised but said the footage was “taken out of context”.

Artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell successfully had their music removed from Spotify (where his podcast is hosted) in protest against Rogan, after accusing him of spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

Rogan made light of the controversy at a stand-up gig, where he said: “If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault?”

Comments / 5

Related
TheDailyBeast

Seth Meyers Mocks Fox News’ ‘Dumbest’ Chinese Spy Balloon Speculation

While the entire news media was consumed by a Chinese spy balloon that the Biden administration ultimately shot out of the sky over the weekend, Seth Meyers noted on Monday that it was an “especially big hit” on Fox News, whose “human news balloons could not stop obsessing over it.”“An entire network became obsessed with a balloon like a 5-year-old at a birthday party,” the Late Night host said, joking that President Biden should have announced that he had invited the balloon to appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade “just to screw” with Fox News.“The speculation on the right...
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen left speechless after Trump diss tweet read aloud in Congress

Chrissy Teigen reacted in disbelief after an old tweet of hers was quoted during the House Oversight Committee hearing in the US.As part of the House Republicans’ newly launched investigation into US President Joe Biden and the Democrats, Wednesday’s (8 February) hearing examined Twitter executives’ temporary move to block distribution of a 2020 story by the New York Post about Hunter Biden.The article claimed to show emails from Hunter to an executive at a Ukrainian gas company he represented as an attorney and later served as a board member for.However, things took an unexpected detour when Virginia’s Democratic Congressman...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Donald Trump doesn’t have proper conservative values

As an American and as a millennial, I have never wanted to associate myself with a party that supports Trump. But in America, we still get separated into two outdated labels: either you’re a conservative Republican or a liberal-minded Democrat. So, where does this leave me?I am a journalism student from the United States and I have had the amazing opportunity to intern at the Independent for a few months. I noticed the question that I get asked the most in the UK is, “What is your opinion of Trump?” I answer honestly. He’s the worst.For the most part, I’ve...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

J.K. Rowling has already spoken out on ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ boycotts and their impact on her wealth

Hogwarts Legacy is finally out there in the world, but while first reviews have been mostly very positive, that hasn’t done anything to rescue the high-profile Wizarding World video game from the controversy that’s been surrounding it since Day One. With Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling continuing to openly spout her anti-trans views online, many fans are taking a stance against the release and maintaining a boycott.
Salon

Lauren Boebert furious over Twitter "censoring" her account

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a hearing at the Heritage Foundation June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) blasted former Twitter employees on Wednesday for allegedly "censoring" her account before Elon Musk purchased the social media platform. During a House Oversight Committee...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Elon Musk reportedly fires top Twitter engineer for sharing an uncomfortable truth: People just aren’t that interested in his antics anymore

A new report claims that Twitter CEO Elon Musk demanded engineers explain why engagement numbers on his tweets were falling. Twitter’s CEO isn’t happy that his tweets aren’t getting as much views as they used to, claims a new report, and has gone as far as to demand employees explain why his engagement is falling—and to fire one when he doesn’t like the explanation.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Bashes 'Obscure' US Agency As 'Threat To Our Democracy'

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk says the “worst offender” in government censorship and media manipulation is a little-known agency under the United States Department of State. What Happened: Musk deems the agency, Global Engagement Center, a “threat to our democracy.”. Musk pointed to a previous “Twitter...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy