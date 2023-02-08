ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address

By Julia Saqui
Watch live as Joe Biden delivers the president ’s annual State of the Union address.

As is customary, the president will be flanked by the House speaker, Mr McCarthy , and his vice president, Kamala Harris, as he delivers his speech to the assembled members of the House and Senate, with family, friends and specially invited guests looking down from the balcony of the lower chamber.

Mr Biden is expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years and make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.

The parties already invited to attend this year’s event include RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, and Brandon Tsay, the hero of the Monterey Park mass shooting.

Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats actually picked up a seat in the Senate and staved off a red wave in the House of Representatives – polls continue to show the nation is less than excited about the prospect of another term for the incumbent, who turned 80 in November.

Chuck Todd has fiery exchange with Jim Jordan over difference between Biden and Trump documents

NBC’s Chuck Todd got into it with Rep Jim Jordan over the weekend when the Ohio Republican stopped by the Meet the Press studio to discuss the responses of the federal government to Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s respective retention of classified material at their residences and, in Mr Biden’s case, a DC-based think tank.The new chair of the House Judiciary Committee insisted to Mr Todd that there was a difference in the way that the two men were treated — unfairly so — thanks to what he contended was a supposed politicisation of the Justice Department.But Todd wasn’t...
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
Voices: Is the Republican Party going to regret letting Marjorie Taylor Greene act like that?

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he did not want Republicans to misbehave during the speech, telling members “cameras are on” and “the mics are hot.”Mr McCarthy had tried to pre-empt the president by delivering an address on Monday laying out his terms for debt ceiling negotiations. Save for saying that Social Security and Medicare are “off the table,” after years of conservatives saying they needed to be reformed and made solvent, it was mostly typical Republican fare about fiscal responsibility.Mr McCarthy’s hopes of GOP civility went up in smoke as...
Trumpworld at war over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ State of the Union rebuttal

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders took a needling after her response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address, but not just from the left – right-wing commentators also took her to task, even calling her not "intellectually capable" of responding to the president. Ms Sanders rose to prominence as Donald Trump's White House press secretary before running a successful campaign to take over Arkansas' top office. Her rebuttal to Mr Biden was laced with culture war bromides."Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war...
Pelosi says Biden’s State of the Union nullifies Democratic competition in 2024 and there will be ‘no challenger’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN that President Joe Biden would face no Democratic primary challenger in 2024, after his State of the Union address. Ms Pelosi, who stepped aside as leader of House Democrats but whom the caucus elevated to the honorary title of Speaker Emerita, spoke to CNN after the president delivered his joint address to Congress.The address comes as Mr Biden weighs whether to run for a second term in 2024. But Ms Pelosi told CNN she did not think that Mr Biden would face any Democratic challenger.“Yes, the age issue is something we all...
Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene proves Trumpism without Trump is just as obnoxious

President Biden was clearly enjoying himself. After spending the first part of his State of the Union address energetically emphasizing bipartisanship and promoting his legislative accomplishments, the president was ready to set some policy contrasts with the GOP. And Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was ready to prove once again that Trumpism without Trump is just as obnoxious."Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what their plans are," asserted President Biden. Some jeers broke out among Republicans. The cameras panned...
More people say they’re worse off under Joe Biden than any president in 37 years. His State of the Union speech detailed his plan to make things better

More people say they’re worse off financially under Joe Biden than any other president in the last 37 years, a poll this week found. Nearly 4 in 10 Americans described being in worse financial shape now than when Biden took office two years ago, according to the ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday. Only 16% said they’re in better shape.
Voices: McConnell’s rare outburst on live radio shows he wants Republicans to back off

Anyone who follows Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell knows that he is notoriously tight-lipped. Former House speaker John Boehner, a man known for letting the waterworks fly, once said Mr McConnell “holds his feelings, thoughts and emotions in a lockbox so tightly that whenever one of them seeps out, bystanders are silent.”That was why Washington’s collective jaw-dropped when, on Kentucky radio, Mr McConnell blasted Florida Senator Rick Scott’s proposal to let every government program, including Social Security and Medicare, sunset as “a bad idea”. Mr McConnell twisted the knife even further when he said it would pose a “challenge for...
This Parkland dad has a history of interrupting Biden. But he found the GOP’s behaviour at SOTU ‘offensive’

Maneul Oliver, who lost his son in the 2018 Parkland shooting and attended his second State of the Union this week, found Republicans’ disgusted reaction to President Joe Biden’s speech not only “offensive” but also a bad example for the rest of America.“That room represents what’s going on also, on a daily basis, in our society ... but in this particular event, you have a small universe of that reaction,” he told The Independent. “Where I was sitting down, I could see the body language of these members of Congress that, in our opinion as a country, they should...
Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market

As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘screaming and cursing’ through private China spy balloon briefing

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly screamed and cursed at Biden administration officials during a closed-door briefing for not shooting the Chinese spy balloon down earlier. Ms Greene seemed proud of herself when she recounted the meeting. “I had to wait in line the whole time. I was I think the second to last person, and I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve,” Ms Greene told The Hill. “I tore ‘em to pieces.”House lawmakers were asked to attend a classified debriefing Thursday regarding the shot-down alleged spy balloon. One lawmaker who attended the meeting and spoke to...
Voices: ‘God love ya’: Forget the speech, Joe Biden’s greatest performance came working the floor afterwards

The moment his State of the Union address ended, the president looked out across the House chamber like a small child might look at a dessert trolley. Oration has never been his strong point, but when it comes to working a room — especially here in the halls of the Capitol where he toiled as a Senator for 36 years — Joseph R Biden has no peer.The boring bit was over, now was his time to shine.As the cameras kept rolling, and the mics too, Mr Biden meandered his way from the podium to the exit, pressing the flesh...
