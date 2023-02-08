This cozy, dimly lit bar on Grove Street serves the best cocktails in Jersey City according to our 2022 voters. Once you step inside dullboy (yes, that lowercase d is correct) you’ll quickly notice a literary theme — the walls are decorated with classic books and typewriters. Find a seat at the bar or ask for a table to sit and enjoy a meal and your drinks. For a different experience, head to the backyard Pala Bar which offers more of a tiki vibe. On Sunday nights, the Pala Bar transforms into an outdoor cinema where you can catch classic films throughout the year. Keep reading to learn more about this exceptional cocktail bar and the Sunday night film series at dullboy in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO