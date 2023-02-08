Read full article on original website
Related
hobokengirl.com
Porch Finds Opens Permanent Hoboken Location Inside Vintage on First
Porch Finds, an online secondhand and vintage clothing store, is joining forces with Vintage on First to showcase its women’s clothing. The boutique had only been doing pop-ups and selling fashion online up until now. Vintage on First is celebrating its five-year anniversary this year and the team is also excited to collab with Porch Finds. The store is hosting a grand opening extravaganza taking place this Saturday, February 11th. Read on to learn more about Vintage on First x Porch Finds.
hobokengirl.com
Irving Public: A New Bar Open in Jersey City Heights
A new bar has opened in The Heights in Jersey City. Irving Public, located at 1135 Summit Avenue, has taken over the former Blarney Pub space. The team behind the new bar is filled with familiar names from other Jersey City bars including Grace O’Malleys and The Keyhole. The Hoboken Girl spoke with one of the owners to learn more about what to expect from this new venture. Read on for more Irving Public in Jersey City.
hobokengirl.com
87 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | February 9-12
After the frigid weather last weekend, Hudson County has warmed up and the next few days are packed with all kinds of activities for both Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like Art Crawl Downtown Hosted by Art Fair 14C, a Galentine’s Day Brunch at Porta Jersey City, Industry Night at Rooftop at Exchange Place, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, February 9th – February 12th, 2023.
hobokengirl.com
Meet the Finalists of Hoboken Girl‘s Puppy Bowl 2023 — CAST YOUR VOTE!
Following the impossible task of deliberating the cutest pups in Hoboken + Jersey City, the top nine finalists for our 3rd Annual Hoboken Girl Puppy Bowl 2023 have been chosen!. Voting will take place from Friday, February 10th to Sunday, February 12th at 11:59PM and the winner will be announced...
hobokengirl.com
This Bar in Jersey City Hosts a Weekly Movie Night
This cozy, dimly lit bar on Grove Street serves the best cocktails in Jersey City according to our 2022 voters. Once you step inside dullboy (yes, that lowercase d is correct) you’ll quickly notice a literary theme — the walls are decorated with classic books and typewriters. Find a seat at the bar or ask for a table to sit and enjoy a meal and your drinks. For a different experience, head to the backyard Pala Bar which offers more of a tiki vibe. On Sunday nights, the Pala Bar transforms into an outdoor cinema where you can catch classic films throughout the year. Keep reading to learn more about this exceptional cocktail bar and the Sunday night film series at dullboy in Jersey City.
hobokengirl.com
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas in Hoboken + Jersey City
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and it’s time to get special gifts for everyone on your list — whether that be a significant other, your Galentine’s, or even yourself. We know this holiday can pack a lot of pressure, so we rounded up a variety of local options in Hudson County that are sure to carry something special for whomever you’re shopping for. Read on for a Hoboken and Jersey City Valentine’s Day gift guide — from candles and books to jewelry and clothing.
hobokengirl.com
A Guide to the Best Chicken Wings in Hoboken
When the craving hits, nothing is better than the perfect plate of wings, with celery, blue cheese (or ranch, we don’t judge), and beer, of course. Sometimes underrated in summer months and then always in style during football season, whether they’re Buffalo, BBQ, sesame, or any other style, one thing’s for sure, they’re delicious. And in Hoboken, finding the best wings is as easy as can be. Keep reading for a roundup of the best chicken wings in Hoboken depending on your cravings.
Comments / 0