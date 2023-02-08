Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Concerns grow over TN law that fails students who do not pass standardized tests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to the Tennessee Department of Education, under this this current law, more than half of third graders could be held back. Jack Willey’s son is a third grader in Metro Nashville Public Schools. Willey said his son is directly impacted by the state's third grade retention law.
fox17.com
Planned blast at Franklin quarry was 'larger than expected,' fire department says
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — An elementary school in Franklin had to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a nearby explosion, FOX 17 News has confirmed. The Franklin Fire Department says the "boom" many people felt was from a planned explosion at the Williamson County quarry which was "much larger than expected." It could be felt through the downtown area and Cool Springs.
fox17.com
Nashville 2nd best city to start an Airbnb, says new report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville has been named the 2nd best city in the country for beginning an Airbnb business, according to a new report by Incfile. The competitor outdid Nashville for first is Greensboro, North Carolina. The cities trailing behind Nashville in the list are New Orleans, Birmingham, and Buffalo.
fox17.com
Conservative author has heated exchange with Tennessee lawmakers on trans youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — How old do you have to be to determine if you are male or female?. That question seems to be at the center of a heated debate between a popular blogger and a lawmaker from Nashville after Tennessee legislators advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
fox17.com
Dickson County Humane Society cuts ties with sheriff's department
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dickson County Humane Society said it will no longer work with the county's animal control run by the sheriff's office. The Humane Society of Dickson County said they’re doing all the work without getting enough funding from county leaders. They said about 75%...
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
fox17.com
One person, three pets die in Middle Tennessee house fire
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A resident and their three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County. It happened in the 3700 block of Snell Road. The fire marshal's office says crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. After the blaze was contained, one person and three pets were found dead inside the house.
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
fox17.com
Experts predict strong spring for homebuyers, new buyer activity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The number of Middle Tennessee homes sold in January is 31% lower than last year. But housing experts predict the spring to pick up speed. According to Greater Nashville Realtors, there were 1,414 Middle Tennessee homes sold in January, which is a 31% decline to the 2,061 homes sold in January of 2022.
fox17.com
La Vergne Middle School student charged for bringing gun on campus
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A student in Middle Tennessee has been charged for allegedly bringing an unloaded gun to school on Friday. Rutherford County Schools sent a message to La Vergne Middle School parents informing them of the situation. The district says all students are safe and no threat was made towards the school.
fox17.com
First infant surrendered to Bowling Green's newly-installed baby box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WZTV) — A healthy newborn baby has been anonymously surrendered in Bowling Green, making it the first surrender since the city introduced a Safe Haven Baby Box. The box installed in December is the 132nd location in the US. Safe Haven Baby Boxes says their mission...
fox17.com
Victim of Green Hills shooting is home, healing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A victim was left in critical condition after being shot three times while walking in the Green Hills area and now a second suspect is in custody. FOX 17 News’ Kaitlin Miller spoke with the victim's family Friday, and they told us their daughter is finally at home recovering.
fox17.com
'We are here for you': Clarksville family of eight receives home from local ministry
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville-based ministry dedicated a home to a family of eight on Saturday. Habitat for Humanity, a ministry striving to serve low-income families, provided the Allen family with a home near the heart of Downtown Clarksville over the weekend. Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their...
fox17.com
Convicted felon accused of various Cowan Street vehicle break-ins arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night for more than 20 vehicle break-ins that primarily took place at a business on Cowan Street. Metro Police report 21-year-old Robert McWilliams III was arrested in January for the car break-ins, but was out on bond when another motor vehicle burglary warrant was issued.
fox17.com
Plane heading from Milwaukee to Orlando diverted to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Southwest flight heading to south Florida from Milwaukee Thursday morning was diverted to Nashville. Flight 1169 was scheduled to arrive in Orlando just before 10 a.m. The plane had just crossed the border into Georgia when it turned around and headed for BNA. A...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro native wins Hell's Kitchen, an 'epic moment'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Chef Alex Belew, who hails from Murfreesboro, won this season's edition of Hell's Kitchen Thursday. In regards to winning the show, Belew described his emotions vividly. "When I walked through that door I was in complete disbelief.," Belew said. "The whole finale was so surreal....
fox17.com
Underground cable causes power outage in Bellevue
Nashville Electric is working to restore power this morning after thousands were impacted overnight in the Bellevue area. NES says that an underground cable from a substation is to blame. Crews repaired the damage and power has been restored to the area. Get reports like this and all the news...
fox17.com
Two victims life-flighted after Murfreesboro crash involving truck
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people have been transported to the hospital by helicopter after a serious injury crash in Murfreesboro. The crash involved a car and a box truck, Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reports. Investigators say speed may have been a factor that led to the crash. The...
fox17.com
One sought, three captured in 21-year-old's Hendersonville murder
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.--The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) is investigating the murder of a 21-year-old found in the front yard of a Cole Court Home on Wednesday. Police say Mark McCord Jr. was found in the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox17.com
Big Game & Valentine's Plans? Soul Nashville offers an immersive dining experience
There's a reason when you walk into Soul Nashville that you feel like you've been transported from the busy Music City streets to a vacation in a lush paradise. General Manager and designer of Soul Nichole Nunn says she wanted an "immersive experience," and that is what you get at Soul. Roses and flowers surround you while melodies of soft funk, R&B, and soul music vibrate tension away.
