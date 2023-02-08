ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Close friend of fallen Officer Jerving speaks out: 'I went into complete shock'

By Katie Crowther
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ps2h9_0kftZOqk00

Justin Sithivong was one of Officer Peter Jerving’s best friends. Sithivong has played in sports leagues with Jerving and his younger brother for years.

“I will miss staying at his house and having cookouts and bonfires,” Sithivong said. “Playing sports and video games with him.”

Sithivong has other friends who are also Milwaukee police officers and says he checks in with them every day because he knows how dangerous their job is. Early Tuesday morning, his worst fear came true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6frP_0kftZOqk00 Milwaukee police photo, TMJ4 editing
Peter Jerving

“I always text him, even if he’s on shift, just so I know he’s alright,” Sithivong said.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sithivong got a call from another close friend who’s also a Milwaukee police officer, telling him that Jerving had been killed on the job.

“I just kept saying 'no,'” Sithivong said. “I went into complete shock. I was frozen. I couldn’t stay at my house. I had to be with his family. I went to find his brother. I started at the Medical Examiner’s Office, then went to Peter’s house, then his brother’s house. His brother was home. I just hugged him. He said it was the first time since finding out he was able to actually shed a tear because he’s been in shock. He doesn’t believe his brother is gone. I don’t either. It just doesn’t seem real.”

MILWAUKEE POLICE OFFICER KILLED:

Officer Peter Jerving, 37, leaves behind a long-time girlfriend, six siblings, and a mother and father who’ve been married for more than 44 years. They are requesting privacy as they mourn together. They were all so proud of him.

Sithivong also dropped off flowers at Milwaukee Police District 4, where Jerving worked. He spoke with some of the officers who lined up outside the station to place flowers on a squad car draped in black in honor of Jerving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWUDE_0kftZOqk00 TMJ4

Jerving became an MPD officer later in life. He was in his 30s when he started at the police academy.

“He had helped get me a job... where he worked for a long time and everyone loved him,” Sithivong said. “Then one day he told me he was leaving to become a cop. I couldn’t believe it. I had no idea he wanted that. We all supported him. He worked really hard, he got in, and was a Milwaukee police officer for more than four years. He worked more overtime than anyone I know. It gave him such hope and purpose to put on that vest and wear the blue, supporting the city. He loved his job.”

Jerving won a Milwaukee Police Department Merit Ward last year for helping save someone’s life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAgH5_0kftZOqk00 TMJ4

Sithivong said Jerving was the type of friend who was always only one call away when you needed anything. He’s described as a jokester, a character, and the life of the party.

“He loved to dance and make people laugh,” Sithivong said. “He woke up with energy and went to bed with energy. He was really fun and just a great person.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer killed, remembered at volleyball fundraiser

WIND LAKE, Wis. - Most Friday nights, fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving could be found on the volleyball court with a group of friends. This Friday, those friends played in his honor. At Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake, Jerving's teammates, friends, family and members of the Milwaukee Police Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday, Feb. 10. It happened near 17th and Locust around 8:10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with a single gunshot wound. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mother who tried to save baby in November drowning dies

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, we've learned a woman with ties to the Milwaukee Jewish community has died -- just two months after she nearly drowned trying to save her baby. In late November, Henya Federman was on a mission in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Family tell us Federman's four-month-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy