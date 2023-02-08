Read full article on original website
Related
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
Fed: 2023 Will See ‘Significant Decline’ in Inflation
Falling prices at retail suggest that inflation is moving in the right direction. That’s according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who forecasted that 2023 would be “a year of significant declines in inflation,” with notable shifts already happening in the consumer goods sector. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation hovers at 5 percent—down from a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Powell believes it could reach the 2 percent global standard that the Fed is shooting for in 2024, he told an audience at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. “We have two goals that Congress has assigned us:...
Fed's Powell: More Rate Increases Likely Coming
Last week, the Fed lifted the federal funds rate target by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%.
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini
The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
Defense One
China Gears Up To Shoot Down US Drones
Drones continue to move toward the center of U.S. warfare, emerging as a major spending priority and a go-to solution for almost every defense challenge—most especially in a conflict with China. Networked drone swarms proved decisive in a recent Air Force simulation of a Taiwan Strait conflict: they broke...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
binbits.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
Washington Examiner
Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders
Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...
coinchapter.com
ChatGPT Cousin Warns China Will Crash Stock Market After Valentine’s Day
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — If you are a stock trader, your Valentine’s Day this year may turn scary instead of romantic. According to the artificial intelligence bot Dan-GPT, the jailbreak version of ChatGPT, the stock market will crash on Feb 15, just hours after you finish your romantic dinner with your significant other. The bot warns that “investors should be cautious and prepared for the possibility of a market crash on this date.”
CNBC
Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
ChatGPT predicts US dollar dominance will give way to a multipolar currency system as China's yuan gains influence
Insider asked OpenAI's ChatGPT to weigh in on whether the US dollar or China's yuan would be the world's dominant currency in the future. The chatbot asserted that a "multipolar" system was likely, instead of a system dominated by one or two currencies. ChatGPT also noted the rise of both...
Copper shortage gets real
A copper deficit might extend beyond 2023 as mining issues in the South American countries of Peru and South America threaten global supply.
OilPrice.com
U.S. Company Strikes Oil Off Suriname Coast
APA Corporation has struck oil offshore Suriname in a deposit that could hold more than 200 million barrels in reserves. APA Corp. partners with TotalEnergies in Suriname, with a 50:50 split of the stakes in the project. So far, the two have drilled two appraisal wells and another two are scheduled for drilling in the block that the two companies are exploring.
Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse
Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.
newsnationnow.com
Mexican GMO corn ban could devastate farmers
(NewsNation) — U.S. corn growers are concerned that Mexico’s plan to ban GMO corn imports could have devastating effects on the economy. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the plan in 2020, though it is not set to go into effect until 2024. The ban would prohibit the import of GMO corn for human consumption. GMO corn intended for livestock would still be allowed.
Bill Gates Owns Far More Than The Most U.S Farmland, Here Are His 'Secret' Holdings
Bill Gates, the billionaire founder and former CEO of Microsoft, is known for his vast wealth, extreme philanthropy and, in recent years, he’s become known for owning the most U.S. farmland. What Happened: Conspiracy theorists claimed that Gates' interest in U.S. agriculture (AG) is far greater than it really...
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecast. — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecast in a new report, which was sent to Rigzone recently. The company sees Brent crude oil...
OilPrice.com
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
Constant accusations of knowing the effects of their products on the environment and lawsuits have become constant companions of oil companies in the last few years. The successes that activists have had—such as Friends of the Earth’s court win that obliged Shell to cut its emissions by 45 percent—have been celebrated loudly and globally.
Americans’ personal finances worst since the Great Recession
(The Center Square) – Half of Americans report their personal finances are “worse off” than they were a year ago, according to a new survey. The poll found only 35% of Americans say they are better off than a year ago. The 50% who are worse off is the highest percentage since Gallup began asking the question in 1976, with the exception of the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. ...
Comments / 0