Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO