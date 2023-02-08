Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
wrif.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unusual winter weather for Metro Detroit -- what to know
4Warn Weather – We have tracked snow in and around Super Bowl weekend for the last several years here in Metro Detroit. It seems like snow and the Super Bowl go hand in hand, even though they’ve only played the Super Bowl in Detroit once. This weekend will...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
fox2detroit.com
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
wdet.org
CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises
Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
wdet.org
The history of violent policing in Detroit — and what’s changed in 60 years
Since the very public police murder of George Floyd almost three years ago, there have been a lot of talks about what policing is and isn’t — and whether police departments can change. These conversations aren’t going away, in part because we continue to see tragedies with police...
fox2detroit.com
Who are the Best Rappers of All Time
Maurielle Lue asks her cohosts to list their top five favorite rappers. The Noon features Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit. From pop culture to movies to big local and national news. We're talking about it all.
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken is a surprisingly loving metro Detroit restaurant chain
Staffers at this divorce-themed restaurant were exceptionally cheerful
WXYZ
Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter
(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday. According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.
Black-Owned Neighborhood Grocery Store Slated to Open This Summer on Detroit’s East Side
The last time a Black-owned grocery store in Detroit was in business was nearly 10 years ago. That’s about to change—one is set to open this summer on the city’s east side, according to CBS News Detroit. “This neighborhood is classed as a desert because there’s no...
fox2detroit.com
Jasmine Moody: 9 years after mysterious disappearance, frustration boils over for all involved
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In December 2014, Jasmine Moody was visiting a friend in Detroit. That was the last time she was seen. The Texas teen was just 19 when she arrived in the Motor City - but where she went is a mystery. Even thought it's been more than...
24hip-hop.com
Rising from the East Side: An Exclusive Interview with Detroit’s Own Big Kungfu
“Get ready to be inspired by the raw talent of Big Kungfu, a proud son of Detroit’s east side. With his roots deeply ingrained in the city’s culture, Big Kungfu’s music reflects the struggles and triumphs of growing up in one of America’s most iconic cities. Join us as we discover the man behind the music and learn what drives his passion for creativity.”
Inside the Highland Park barber shop nearing 80 years in business
Photojournalist John Ciolino visited Shep's Barber Shop and shares their story of a remarkable family's history and community legacy.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother dies while giving birth to 12th child; grandmother steps up to raise kids
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother has been raising her 12 grandchildren after her daughter died while giving birth in December. Nakita Washington was only 35 when she died during the birth of her son, Nathaniel, at Harper University Hospital. "They're taking it hard. They have good days, and...
Detroit apartment complex hit with string of catalytic converter thefts
Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Park no longer buying former Joe’s Garage parcel in Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK — A purchase agreement between Grosse Pointe Park and the nonprofit Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation to purchase the former auto body shop Joe’s Garage at 1038 Ashland St. in Detroit has been amended because the city no longer needs the property for its Department of Public Works.
