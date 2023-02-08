ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wrif.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unusual winter weather for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We have tracked snow in and around Super Bowl weekend for the last several years here in Metro Detroit. It seems like snow and the Super Bowl go hand in hand, even though they’ve only played the Super Bowl in Detroit once. This weekend will...
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

The man giving away millions in Michigan

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises

Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Who are the Best Rappers of All Time

Maurielle Lue asks her cohosts to list their top five favorite rappers. The Noon features Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit. From pop culture to movies to big local and national news. We're talking about it all.
DETROIT, MI
24hip-hop.com

Rising from the East Side: An Exclusive Interview with Detroit’s Own Big Kungfu

“Get ready to be inspired by the raw talent of Big Kungfu, a proud son of Detroit’s east side. With his roots deeply ingrained in the city’s culture, Big Kungfu’s music reflects the struggles and triumphs of growing up in one of America’s most iconic cities. Join us as we discover the man behind the music and learn what drives his passion for creativity.”
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Grosse Pointe Park no longer buying former Joe’s Garage parcel in Detroit

GROSSE POINTE PARK — A purchase agreement between Grosse Pointe Park and the nonprofit Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation to purchase the former auto body shop Joe’s Garage at 1038 Ashland St. in Detroit has been amended because the city no longer needs the property for its Department of Public Works.
DETROIT, MI
