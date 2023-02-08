Luka Doncic and new running mate Kyrie Irving could play together for the first time when the Dallas Mavericks battle the host Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Irving was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, and Doncic has missed the past four games with a heel injury. Doncic indicated Friday that he is hopeful of playing in the second contest of back-to-back matchups between the clubs.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO