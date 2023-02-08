ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Kyrie Irving scores 25 as Mavs roll over Kings

Despite the absence of Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks exploded for 45 points in the first quarter and remained unbeaten in the Kyrie Irving era with a 122-114 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Western Conference playoff contenders meet in a rematch Saturday night, also in...
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic combo could debut for Mavericks vs. Kings

Luka Doncic and new running mate Kyrie Irving could play together for the first time when the Dallas Mavericks battle the host Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Irving was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, and Doncic has missed the past four games with a heel injury. Doncic indicated Friday that he is hopeful of playing in the second contest of back-to-back matchups between the clubs.
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Nets could have newcomers in action vs. Sixers

During the past week, things were so eventful for the Brooklyn Nets that they went from Kyrie Irving being the top scoring option until Kevin Durant returns from an injury to having an entirely different roster. The first game with the overhauled squad went well, and new acquisitions Mikal Bridges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cavs May Have Interest in Nets’ Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris

Brooklyn has been cleaning house, as evidence first by the trade of star guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks, following the blockbuster deal that is sending star forward Kevin Durant to the Suns (full post). The Nets are also expected to try to find a taker for forward Jae Crowder, who is arriving from Phoenix in the Durant deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
BROOKLYN, NY
Clayton News Daily

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out again vs. Warriors

LeBron James' sore left ankle will keep him from playing in Saturday night's nationally televised game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. This will be the second straight game James has missed since setting the record for most points in NBA history. He sat out the Lakers' 115-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Magic, G Terrence Ross negotiating buyout

The Orlando Magic intend to buy out the contract of veteran guard Terrence Ross, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the two sides were finalizing terms of the buyout. Once done, Ross will be a free agent and have a chance to sign with a playoff-contending team. Ross began his...
ORLANDO, FL
Clayton News Daily

Jayson Tatum nets 41, Celtics hit 25 treys in win over Hornets

Although they were without Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics sank 25 3-pointers and earned a 127-116 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Jayson Tatum made five 3-pointers, including the 1,000th of his career, and finished with a game-high 41 points. Tatum, 24, is the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 3-point field goals.
BOSTON, MA
Clayton News Daily

Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks defeat Clippers for 10th straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo logged 35 points and eight rebounds and Brook Lopez added 22 points and 15 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to a season-best 10 games with a 119-106 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Jrue Holiday had 19 points and Jevon Carter...
LOS ANGELES, CA

