Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the HangriesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Luka Doncic drops bold Mavs declaration after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic knows there are bigger expectations on the team now after they traded for Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, however, he is confident the Mavs can live up to those hopes. As the Mavs take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Doncic...
Kyrie Irving swipes at Nets after Kevin Durant reportedly traded to Suns: 'Glad that he got out of there'
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving had one last swipe at the Brooklyn Nets after Kevin Durant was reportedly dealt to the Phoenix Suns.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
Kevin Durant informed Nets that ‘he wanted to move on’ before he was traded to Suns: report
Thirteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Suns for a package that include Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and multiple future first-round picks.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
Clayton News Daily
Kyrie Irving scores 25 as Mavs roll over Kings
Despite the absence of Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks exploded for 45 points in the first quarter and remained unbeaten in the Kyrie Irving era with a 122-114 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Western Conference playoff contenders meet in a rematch Saturday night, also in...
Mavs at Kings Preview: Will Luka Play and Join Kyrie?
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks achieved a wire-to-wire victory over the Sacramento Kings. In a back-to-back matchup, the Mavs look to finish the job by going 4-1 to end the tough five-game road trip. MVP candidate Luka Doncic possibly returns Saturday after missing four games.
Clayton News Daily
Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic combo could debut for Mavericks vs. Kings
Luka Doncic and new running mate Kyrie Irving could play together for the first time when the Dallas Mavericks battle the host Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Irving was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, and Doncic has missed the past four games with a heel injury. Doncic indicated Friday that he is hopeful of playing in the second contest of back-to-back matchups between the clubs.
Mavs BREAKING: Luka Injury Update as Kyrie Leads at Kings
The Dallas Mavericks face the Sacramento Kings on Friday evening. After missing three games, Luka Doncic will likely miss one more before completing the superstar backcourt with Kyrie Irving.
Clayton News Daily
Nets could have newcomers in action vs. Sixers
During the past week, things were so eventful for the Brooklyn Nets that they went from Kyrie Irving being the top scoring option until Kevin Durant returns from an injury to having an entirely different roster. The first game with the overhauled squad went well, and new acquisitions Mikal Bridges...
Yardbarker
Cavs May Have Interest in Nets’ Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris
Brooklyn has been cleaning house, as evidence first by the trade of star guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks, following the blockbuster deal that is sending star forward Kevin Durant to the Suns (full post). The Nets are also expected to try to find a taker for forward Jae Crowder, who is arriving from Phoenix in the Durant deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Mavericks Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Debut: "Luka And Kyrie Gonna be Nasty"
Dallas Mavericks fans are excited to see Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving play together after Irving leads them to a win in his debut.
Grizzlies Prepared Big Offer To Nets For Kevin Durant
The biggest news to come from the NBA trade deadline was the Brooklyn Nets retooling their roster. They ended up trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend and on the night before the deadline traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. It sent shockwaves through the league...
Clayton News Daily
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out again vs. Warriors
LeBron James' sore left ankle will keep him from playing in Saturday night's nationally televised game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. This will be the second straight game James has missed since setting the record for most points in NBA history. He sat out the Lakers' 115-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Magic, G Terrence Ross negotiating buyout
The Orlando Magic intend to buy out the contract of veteran guard Terrence Ross, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the two sides were finalizing terms of the buyout. Once done, Ross will be a free agent and have a chance to sign with a playoff-contending team. Ross began his...
LISTEN: Kyrie Irving Mavs Debut Instills Confidence; Luka Doncic Back vs. Kings?
The early results of the Dallas Mavericks' trade for Kyrie Irving are great, as he smoothly guided his new team to a 110-104 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Now, we might get to see Irving alongside Luka Doncic for the first time this weekend in Sacramento.
Clayton News Daily
Jayson Tatum nets 41, Celtics hit 25 treys in win over Hornets
Although they were without Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics sank 25 3-pointers and earned a 127-116 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Jayson Tatum made five 3-pointers, including the 1,000th of his career, and finished with a game-high 41 points. Tatum, 24, is the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 3-point field goals.
Clayton News Daily
Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks defeat Clippers for 10th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo logged 35 points and eight rebounds and Brook Lopez added 22 points and 15 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to a season-best 10 games with a 119-106 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Jrue Holiday had 19 points and Jevon Carter...
