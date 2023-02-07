Read full article on original website
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Russians recently found a new ally-Turkish citizen now says that they are fighting with Russians against the Ukrainians
Recently, volunteers of Turkish citizenship have stepped up to join Putin in the fight against the Ukrainian military. Turkish volunteers have begun training with Putin’s troops as the leader continuously makes flailing attempts to beef up his soldier count. [i]
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
A Message to the World From Inside a Russian Prison
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
straightarrownews.com
China building big pig towers
As the world’s most populous country, China has a lot of mouths to feed. Pork is the primary protein in the Chinese diet, and even though China produces more pork than any other country, it’s still not enough to meet domestic demand. It’s one of the many elements...
straightarrownews.com
North Korea’s latest ICBM parade sparks US defense concerns
North Korea displayed its military might on Tuesday, holding its largest ever parade and showcasing a range of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The country’s military marked its 75th anniversary by rolling out between 10 to 12 Hwasong 17 ICBMs, which South Korean defense officials claim are the North’s newest and most sophisticated missiles.
straightarrownews.com
20 inmates with ties to ISIS escape Syrian prison
The earthquake in Turkey and Syria has been detrimental to an already unstable infrastructure in the region. One critical building damaged during the commotion was a military police prison in Syria. Inside the prison were 2,000 inmates, most of them with ties to ISIS. When the earthquakes struck, the building...
straightarrownews.com
Russia to slash oil production in March by 500,000 barrels per day
Russia will voluntarily be cutting its oil production next month by as much as 500,000 barrels. It’s a direct response to the Western alliance backing Ukraine in the war. After Russia waged war in Ukraine, the U.S. and other countries imposed sanctions on Russian oil. Now, Russia is retaliating.
straightarrownews.com
Putin will fight to the bitter end in Ukraine, and then some
Western countries like the U.K., France, Poland and even Germany have pledged to deliver tanks to Ukraine. While this may enrage Putin and perhaps even slow down Russia’s military gains, many don’t believe it will bring him to the negotiating table. Some experts think Western leaders make the mistake of hoping there’s a point where Russia could be compelled to back down and compromise. But Putin, like all authoritarian leaders, isn’t beholden to public pressure from an electorate, no matter how many body bags are sent home. What does this mean for Ukraine? As Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan explains, it means that despite Putin’s past comments that suggest he’s willing to negotiate – Russia will not relent, ever.
The Chinese spy balloon flew across the Midwest. Did it pass over Iowa?
A spy balloon the Chinese government operated floated across the continental United States last week — and Iowa was likely near its path. The balloon fueled a flurry of panic and speculation across the country and placed an even greater strain on U.S.-China relations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned trip to China as the mysterious balloon floated over the United States.
straightarrownews.com
Study: Australia, New Zealand best suited to survive an apocalypse
The Doomsday Clock, which symbolizes the likelihood of a global catastrophe, is ticking closer to disaster. In light of this, researchers from the Risk Analysis Journal have published a study comparing 38 island countries on 13 factors that could predict success as a post-nuclear apocalypse survival state. Researchers wrote there...
straightarrownews.com
Was China’s spy balloon a test run for something else?
Now that the U.S. has shot down China’s spy balloon with an air-launched missile off the coast of South Carolina, the question remains: what was it all for? The Chinese claim the balloon was a civilian meteorological device released accidentally, but the Pentagon isn’t buying it. For starters,...
