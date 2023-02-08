An off-duty New York police officer who was shot while trying to buy an SUV has died

Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Suspect in New Year's Eve machete attack in New York pleads not guilty
The man who allegedly attacked New York police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve pleaded not guilty to state charges in court Wednesday. Trevor Bickford, 19, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom wearing a tan uniform with his wrists and ankles shackled. He spoke only to enter his plea.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Haunting final text teen, 16, sent to her mom before mystery disappearance as body found in search
A MISSING girl reached out to her mother hours before her disappearance – her remains have been found after months of searching, confirming her death. Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26th of last year, with her family reporting her missing soon after. Morales had texted her mother at...
Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis
Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
WLFI.com
Best friend testifies Alex Murdaugh admitted to drug addiction and stealing money
An attorney who said he was Alex Murdaugh's best friend testified at his murder trial Thursday that Murdaugh admitted he had a drug addiction and had been stealing money from his law firm and clients. "He said, 'I'm sorry I've had a drug problem, I'm addicted to opioids ... for...
WLFI.com
California county to pay $4.5 million settlement in death of man shocked by deputies' Tasers
The family of a 36-year-old Black man who died after sheriff's deputies shocked him with Tasers in California's San Mateo County in 2018 has reached a $4.5 million settlement with the county, the family's attorneys announced. The settlement between Chinedu Okobi's family and the Northern California county was reached in...
WLFI.com
A man was arrested in the theft of 12 squirrel monkeys from a Louisiana zoo, but the animals have yet to be found, chief says
A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged Tuesday in the theft of 12 squirrel monkeys from a zoo in Broussard, Louisiana, police said. The animals, however, have not yet been found, Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier told CNN. The 12 squirrel monkeys were taken during a break-in at the zoo...
WLFI.com
Prosecutors in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continue to lay out evidence of his alleged financial crimes
Witnesses in the murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday shored up earlier testimony of his former law group's chief financial officer, who'd spoken about discovering what prosecutors allege were his financial crimes that could have helped lead to the killings of his wife and son.
