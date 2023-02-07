Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
NEWSBTC
MATIC, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and Solana (SOL) (SOL) Surge in Early 2023 Crypto Rally
The most exciting part of 2023 is seeing the market bulls take over once again. Cryptocurrency prices are surging higher amid strong rallies and positive sentiment. Existing blockchain networks, Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL), are pushing higher while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continues to lead ICO tokens in 2023. Snowfall Protocol...
dailycoin.com
Solana (SOL) Joins Forces With Brave Browser: Price Boost Ahead?
Brave Software has partnered with blockchain platform Solana to offer users access to top Solana dApps on the browser. The Brave browser is increasing in popularity in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. The price of Solana (SOL) has increased since the announcement. On February 7th, 2023, the official Brave Software Twitter...
CoinDesk
Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
NEWSBTC
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Invests In Crypto. Here’s Why He’d Consider Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and Decentraland (MANA), In Addition to Bitcoin (BTC)
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the popular global best selling title, Rich Dad Poor Dad, is investing in crypto as he took up another chunk of the Bitcoin (BTC). However, Bitcoin (BTC) has glaringly maxed out its potential, and analysts advise him to consider Decentraland (MANA) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) instead.
NEWSBTC
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
theblock.co
VRRB Labs raises pre-seed round at $20 million valuation as it builds its own Layer 1
VRRB (pronounced "verb") Labs, a Miami-based crypto startup that is developing a Layer 1 blockchain network, raised $1.4 million in a pre-seed funding round. Investors in the round included Jump Crypto, Big Brain Holdings and Taureon. It was an equity plus token warrant round, giving VRRB Labs a valuation of $20 million, Andrew Smith, founder of VRRB Labs, told The Block in an interview.
theblock.co
More than 100,000 ETH has gone through MEV-Boost since The Merge
Although the milestone is seen as a success by Flashbots strategy lead Hasu, a necessity to innovate and decentralize the MEV space remains. A majority of all blocks on Ethereum were processed by Flashbots in the months since 2023 began, according to the Flashbots dashboard. The amount of ETH distributed...
theblock.co
Aave integrates Chainlink's proof of reserves on Avalanche via BGD Labs
Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve feature is now available on Aave’s version on the Avalanche blockchain. The integration will enable transparency for monitoring the financial state of liquidity pools on Aave platform. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve feature is now available on Aave lending platform on the Avalanche blockchain for...
theblock.co
Lido presents plan for Version 2, adding staking withdrawals and more
Lido finalized its next upgrade, which will allow for Ethereum staking withdrawals. It will also add support for more routers, promoting decentralization of the protocol and participation in its ecosystem. Lido Finance finished the design for the second version of its protocol, which will bring in support for Ethereum staking...
theblock.co
MetaMask adds Onramp.money to streamline crypto purchases in India
MetaMask wallet is integrating with Onramp.money to allow Indian users to purchase cryptocurrency directly from the in-browser wallet. The partnership is expected to make it easier for Indians to buy tokens on Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain via the wallet. MetaMask has integrated with Onramp.money, an Indian provider of crypto-to-fiat...
theblock.co
Aave's GHO stablecoin goes live on Ethereum's Goerli testnet
Aave Companies has launched the GHO stablecoin on Goerli. Users now have access to GHO’s codebase for testing before a possible mainnet rollout. Aave Companies, the developer behind the Aave DeFi project, has launched the protocol’s native stablecoin called GHO on Goerli, an Ethereum testnet network, the team said on Thursday.
blockchain.news
Lido Announces Upcoming Upgrade, Introduces New Staking Router
Procedure for staking liquid assets With the introduction of the impending Lido v2 update, Lido is planning to provide staking reward withdrawals in addition to improving the architecture of the staking process. The implementation of Lido's new Staking Router and the facilitation of withdrawals for Ether (ETH) stakers are going...
coinchapter.com
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Unveils MegaSwap, a “Stripe for Crypto” product, with Over $5 Million in Volume
Los Angeles, United States, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire. DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap – a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Testnet Processes First ETH Staking Withdrawals
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An Ethererum test network (testnet) successfully simulated withdrawals of staked ether (ETH) for the first time, bringing the second-biggest blockchain yet another step closer to its historic transition to a fully featuredproof-of-stake network. The upgrade was triggered at epoch 1350 at 15:00 UTC and finalized at 15:13 UTC. (10:13 a.m. ET).
theblock.co
Web3 music platform Vault raises $4 million Series A led by Placeholder VC
Vault, a music platform built with web3 technology, raised a $4 million Series A led by Placeholder VC. Alleycorp, Bullpen Capital and family office Everblue Management also took part in the round that valued the startup at $42 million pre-money, said co-founder and CEO Nigel Eccles. Vault uses NFT technology...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
cryptonewsz.com
Lido presents its largest upgrade – Lido V2
Contributors at Lido have come up with Lido V2, a step to further decentralize Ethereum. Lido V2 is being termed the biggest upgrade to date and an important step in the direction of decentralization. Lido V2 centers around Staking Routers and Withdrawals as the two major upgrades. Staking Router is...
coinchapter.com
Tron (TRX) Surges on Legal Tender News; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Expected to Gain 60x in the Presale
Tron (TRX) aims to become a legal currency in five countries, as Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun said in a Tweet. Justin Sun’s announcement helped the Tron (TRX) price surge. According to analysts, the other player making big moves is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is set for massive 60x returns as the project nears the end of its presale, following a massive 1400% rally.
