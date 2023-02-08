Read full article on original website
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Biden administration considers deporting non-Mexican migrants to Mexico
The Biden administration is considering deporting non-Mexican migrants to Mexico in an unprecedented step to stem the flow of migration to the US southern border, according to two Homeland Security officials. Since taking office, President Joe Biden has wrestled with a growing number of migrants at the US-Mexico border, fueling...
Biden seeks bipartisan partnerships with governors amid clashes with congressional Republicans
President Joe Biden used his meeting on Friday at the White House with a bipartisan group of governors to reiterate his call to “get the job done” with the help of states and called out congressional Republicans’ bluff over their threats to send United States into default.
Republican AGs sue ATF over new rule regulating pistol-stabilizing braces
A coalition of primarily GOP-led led states sued the Biden administration Thursday in an effort to block a new federal rule that subjects pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. The rule, announced earlier this year by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and...
Biden says shoot down of ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska was a ‘success’
President Joe Biden told CNN that the shoot down a “high-altitude object” hovering over Alaska on Friday “was a success,” shortly after American national security officials disclosed that the commander-in-chief gave the US military approval to take the action. The announcement — marking the second time...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe
The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing
"I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
‘They just walked into it’: Explaining Biden’s feud with Rick Scott
As Marine One lifted off from the South Lawn of the White House, President Joe Biden had a last-minute question for his aides seated nearby. Riding the momentum of a strong State of the Union address and the elevation of a political battle he and his top advisers relish, he needed assurance on one detail for his scheduled remarks in Florida a few hours later.
Here’s what happened to the federal debt under past presidents — and why it’s hard to assign blame
In January, the US reached its $31 trillion debt limit, a borrowing cap set by Congress, setting up a political battle between Democrats and Republicans over government spending — with each side blaming the other for running up the federal debt. But both parties have played a role in...
Kate Bedingfield to leave the White House
Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director, is leaving the White House and is expected to play a role in President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign. Ben LaBolt, a top Democratic communications professional who served in the Obama White House, will replace Bedingfield as communications director, the White House said. LaBolt also worked with the Biden White House during the confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Knox Pride Festival threatens to cancel if bill that could outlaw drag in public places becomes law
A Knoxville, Tennessee, festival celebrating the LGBTQ community has threatened to cancel a scheduled October event if a bill proposed in the state legislature to limit drag performances in public becomes law. Organizers of Knox Pride Festival say the law could make parts of its event against the law. Senate...
Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Special counsel Jack Smith’s office is seeking documents and testimony related to January 6, the source said. They want the...
Ron DeSantis once expressed support for privatizing Social Security and Medicare giving his rivals an opening
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed support for privatizing Medicare and Social Security during his first campaign for Congress in 2012, giving political rivals who have pledged to protect the programs an opening to attack him ahead of DeSantis’ expected run for president in 2024. Former President Donald Trump and...
