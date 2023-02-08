Maria Sakkari barely avoided having to play a 3rd set in Linz as she won a close second set tiebreak against Donna Vekic to win the match 6-3 7-6(8). It was a well-contested match between two players who started this year rather well. Sakkari was much better in the first set taking an early lead of 3-1 after which she comfortably cruised to a 6-3 finish. She didn't do as well as Vekic did but played a bit better in rallies to win most of the crucial ones.

1 DAY AGO