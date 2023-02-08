Read full article on original website
Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — One moment, Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck. The next, she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski...
ATP roundup: Three U.S. players reach Dallas semis
Sixth-seeded J.J. Wolf upset second-seeded Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an all-U.S. quarterfinal match at the Dallas Open on Friday. In another all-American matchup, top-seeded Taylor Fritz got past seventh-seeded Marcos Giron 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3. Wolf's semifinal foe will be fifth-seeded John Isner of the United States, who...
Linz Open: Martic makes quarter-finals, Tauson next
Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Linz Open by edging out Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3) at the Design Center Linz on Thursday evening. Martic, ranked No 34, will play Dane lucky loser Clara Tauson next. In the previous...
Linz Open: Vekic set to face top seed Sakkari in quarter-finals
Croat Donna Vekic, the No 5 seed, won against American Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the last 8 of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Thursday. Vekic, ranked No 33, will face Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, next. The Croat defeated German Tamara Korpatsch...
Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton stop in Innsbruck, Austria. Coverage continues Saturday at 4 a.m. ET with the monobob event, followed by the two-man bobsleigh competition at 8:30 a.m. ET. A full live streaming schedule follows below. For...
Linz Open: Vondrousova moves into semi-finals after Galfi retirement
Czech Marketa Vondrousova advanced to the semi-finals of the Linz Open when Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi retired at the Design Center Linz on Friday. Vondrousova, ranked No 89, led 4-1 when Galfi, ranked No 92, pulled out at the Design Center Linz on Friday. The two were meeting for the...
Maria Sakkari survives tricky second set against Vekic to advance in Linz
Maria Sakkari barely avoided having to play a 3rd set in Linz as she won a close second set tiebreak against Donna Vekic to win the match 6-3 7-6(8). It was a well-contested match between two players who started this year rather well. Sakkari was much better in the first set taking an early lead of 3-1 after which she comfortably cruised to a 6-3 finish. She didn't do as well as Vekic did but played a bit better in rallies to win most of the crucial ones.
Rallying-Breen leads Tanak after lively first day in Sweden
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ireland's Craig Breen led a snowy Rally Sweden for Hyundai after winning three stages on Friday but M-Sport Ford's Ott Tanak was just 2.6 seconds behind. Breen, who is returning to the championship with a part-time drive, trailed Tanak through the morning stages but hit the front in the afternoon and then kept the Estonian at bay as darkness fell.
'Monkey off my back': Appiah ends podium drought in Austria with monobob bronze
Four years later, Cynthia Appiah has conquered the sliding track in Igls, Austria, site of her World Cup debut as a bobsleigh pilot. The 32-year-old Canadian Olympian reached the medal podium in women's monobob with a two-run time of one minute 49.42 on Saturday. "I've had a love-hate relationship since...
Alpine World Ski Championships: Jasmine Flury wins women's downhill as Sofia Goggia disqualified
Switzerland's Jasmine Flury was a surprise winner of the women's downhill at the World Ski Championships in Meribel after favourite Sofia Goggia was disqualified. Italy's Goggia, who leads the World Cup standings after four wins, straddled a gate on the Roc de Fer piste. But Flury, 29, found the perfect...
Figure skating-South Korea's Lee wins gold at Four Continents
Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Lee Hae-in won the biggest figure skating title of her career on Friday, bagging gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado.
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Second seed Bencic makes semi-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second seed, moved into the last four of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating American qualifier Shelby Rogers 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday. Bencic, ranked No 9, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 6 seed, and Kazakh Elena Rybakina, the No 3 seed, next.
FIFA WC 2030: Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay launches joint bid to host Greatest Show on Earth
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay announced their joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. This would be the first time the tournament is held in South America since the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. The joint bid showcases the strong cooperation and collaboration between the four nations, and...
Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 10
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on . POLITICS. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised France and...
2023 ABN AMRO Open Rotterdam Draw including Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rune, Rublev and Zverev
The 2023 edition of the ATP Rotterdam will be the 50th overall and it will host a strong field including Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rune, Rublev, Zverev and last year's champion Felix Auger-Aliassime. The tennis tournament in Rotterdam never lacks a strong field but this year's field will be particularly impressive. We'll...
