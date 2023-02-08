Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
This Bucks-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose To Milwaukee
As the NBA’s deadline approaches, whispers are growing louder. The rumor mill is churning in overtime at the moment. The whole NBA-watching world has got their eyes on the stars. Everyone wants to know the biggest deals to go down on February 9th. At the same time, every deal...
This Grizzlies-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Memphis
Who is the best player in the NBA? It’s not an easy question to answer. Many would go with Giannis Antetkoumnpo. Fair. You can also make the case for Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic. Even LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have cases to be made. Let’s ask an...
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward
The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
Jae Crowder's First Tweet After Getting Traded To The Bucks
Jae Crowder sent out a tweet after getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Disappointing News About Zion Williamson
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was seen smiling on the Lakers bench after the team traded away Russell Westbrook, leading to fans making jokes.
The Los Angeles Lakers' New Look Depth Chart After The D'Angelo Russell Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have a solid rotation of quality players on their roster to salvage their season for a playoff push.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Trade James Wiseman
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons (in a three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks).
sportszion.com
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Russell Westbrook’s status with Jazz if 3-way trade with Lakers, Timberwolves is finalized
The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Minnesota Timberwolves are attempting to come to terms on a blockbuster three-team trade. As star guard Russell Westbrook gets sent to the Jazz, guard D’Angelo Russell heads to the Lakers, and guard Mike Conley Jr. lands with the Timberwolves. Though the potential...
Lakers NBA Championship Odds Surge Following D’Angelo Russell Trade
The day after LeBron James broke the all-time NBA scoring record, yet L.A. lost to a sub-.500 team, the Lakers signaled they still think they’re title contenders. Apparently, Vegas believes them. After swinging a trade centered around acquiring guard D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ NBA Championship odds surged, moving from...
TRADE: Milwaukee Bucks Sending Veteran Guard To Indiana Pacers
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are trading George Hill to the Indiana Pacers.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0