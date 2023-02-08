Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Home address of Rep. Angie Craig accidentally broadcast on MSNBCEdy ZooWashington, DC
Related
Witness says 16-year-old student 'cried for help' after deadly NE Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- Detectives went door to door in the 1800-block of East 29th Street Monday as they searched for information in the killing of a 16-year-old boy, one of at least five teenagers shot and killed in Baltimore City since the beginning of the year. One witness told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the incident was "terrifying" and said she heard five gunshots and watched the teen take his final breaths. She asked that her name not be used. She told Hellgren his last word was "help.""I saw him hit the [ground] and he just died. …He kept crying for help."Police identified the...
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids gets 4 years for shooting him
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman is will spend 4 years behind bars for the shooting of her husband at a D.C. luxury hotel last year. A judge handed down the sentence in a D.C. courtroom Friday. Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty to two charges related to the shooting back in November. Prosecutors recommended a two year sentence for aggravated assault and a gun charge.
A dozen people are wounded in an early morning Louisiana nightclub shooting
Gunfire erupted inside a Louisiana night club early Sunday, wounding 12 people in a "targeted attack" and yet another U.S. mass shooting, authorities said. The bloodshed at Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge unfolded at about 1:36 a.m. CT, police said, less than an hour after 10 people were gunned down at a Southern California dance hall about 1,800 miles west.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Infant who was abducted & returned home dies one month after kidnapping
A six-month-old infant in Ohio has died just one month after he and his twin brother returned home safely from an abduction. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ky’air Thomas was taken to a hospital on Saturday (January 28) after police responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive baby in Columbus, Ohio.
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
Bodies found in apartment building identified as 3 Michigan rappers missing for almost two weeks, police say
Three bodies found in the Detroit area this week were identified by authorities Friday as those of three rappers who were missing for almost two weeks, according to Michigan State Police.
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.
In Milwaukee, a 10-year-old kid has been charged as an adult in relation to his mother's murder. Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) The child, whose identity is being withheld owing to his juvenile age, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Quiana Mann, because she refused to order him a virtual reality headgear from Amazon.
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
Cop worked at Whole Foods while on the clock for hundreds of hours in DC, police say
The police department paid him $33,845 for hours he spent working at the grocery store, court documents show.
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
D.C., Govt. Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Black Boy He Claimed Was Trying to Break into Cars
Karon Blake, 13, was remembered as a "quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved football and fashion" More than three weeks after being accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake, a Washington D.C. government worker is expected to face a second-degree murder charge in connection with the killing, NBC Washington reports. The alleged gunman, who has been identified as 41-year-old Jason Lewis, a D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation employee, surrendered to police on Jan. 31, according to The Washington Post. He was reportedly placed on administrative leave. The man...
Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says
Memphis Police Department "shielded" white cop Preston Hemphill, unlike the Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death, Ben Crump said. The post Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says appeared first on NewsOne.
12-year-old NYC boy was shot while playing with other kids in apartment lobby
A 12-year-old boy who was shot and injured in a Brooklyn apartment building lobby was playing with other kids when one of them pulled a gun on him — in what police believe was likely an awful accident, NYPD officials said Wednesday. The pre-teen was with eight to 12 other youngsters hanging out at the building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a bullet in the left shoulder. “Based on video and witness accounts, we believe one of the youths [removed] a magazine from a firearm, pointed it at the 12-year-old,...
No charges will be filed against the DC Police officer who shot and killed a man in NW
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have announced that no charges will be brought against a D.C. Police officer who shot and killed a man in July of 2022. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia claimed Thursday that there is not enough evidence to pursue criminal charges against MPD Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho for his involvement in the shooting death of Kevin Hargraves-Shird, 31, at Fort Slocum Park in Northwest D.C.
Police officer shoots man in car in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation is underway after an officer shot a person in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. MPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road Southeast. police confirmed the shooting involved an officer firing at a person. In a press conference Friday, Police Chief Robert Contee III offered details in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
2-year-old girl dies after accidentally shooting herself in Portage, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 2-year-old girl has died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun in Portage, Indiana on Tuesday.Portage police and fire were dispatched to the 100 block of Coral Avenue just after 11 a.m. for the shooting, according to police. First responders immediately began to render aid to the girl when they arrived and took her to a Portage hospital.The girl was then flown to a trauma center for advanced treatment in Illinois, but she later died Tuesday night.The initial investigation indicated the girl was able to access the family-owned gun and shot a single bullet, striking herself.No other children were in the home and no other injuries were reported.An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.Portage police are investigating the incident and said they would present evidence to the Porter County Prosecutor's Office for what, if any, criminal charges would be appropriate.The police department said counselors have been made available for the first responders at the scene because while they deal with difficult situations regularly, incidents involving the untimely death of a child "can be some of the hardest."
Black Atlantans Terrorized by Memphis PD Chief’s Old Unit Speak Out: ‘They’d Beat Your Ass’
When the video of Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by Memphis police was released to the public a week ago, many—including Nichols’ family—applauded Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis’ swift action in firing the officers involved in his beating, calling it a blueprint for police accountability moving forward.Davis had recently been seen as a figure willing to speak out for police reform, even to the Senate, following the murder of George Floyd and as a president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.But to some Atlantans, the beating of Nichols by members of Davis’ newly created (and now disbanded) SCORPION...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1