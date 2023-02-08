Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
SuperBowl Chiefs Eagles Kelce Face Off - Opinion: Ultimate Sibling Rivalry. What their Birthday cards reveal...DearWiseWomen
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Sixers’ Rumored Trade Target Could Land With Lakers
Sixers' rumored trade target Jarred Vanderbilt has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader loses charm in Clinton
An East Tennessee woman and former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader is asking the community for help to locate a team charm she lost in 2019.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals
The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons
Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
NBC Philadelphia
Robbie Gould Joins 49ers' Whining About Eagles With Awful Jalen Hurts Take
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles.
atozsports.com
Haason Reddick has a powerful message about Eagles’ fans
The fans are going to be a huge factor for both teams considering that the Super Bowl is being held in a neutral location. As we know from the Week 4 game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the Philly faithful traveled well. Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the best...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
3 worst Phillies moves Dave Dombrowski has made since coming to Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Phillies have had some misses in free agency and trades since Dave Dombrowski came to town. Dave Dombrowski hasn’t been with the Philadelphia Phillies for long and yet he has already made an impact. In his second season with the organization, he helped in the charge to the 2022 World Series.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports now that they’ve arrived in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Both teams look much healthier than they did during their bye-week injury reporting just a week ago. Check out the initial injury report for...
They booed Santa, climb poles. Are Philadelphia Eagles fans rowdy or just misunderstood?
When you’re the people who booed Santa Claus, the world won’t let you forget it. On Jan. 28, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni stood just one victory away from clinching the Philadelphia team’s 2023 berth in the Super Bowl. A lone German reporter called out from the press scrum. He had just one question: What’s...
So is Gov. Murphy rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Here’s what he just said.
Take note, South Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy is picking your beloved Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. But does that means New Jersey’s governor actually rooting for the Birds this time? He won’t say. Murphy, an avid sports fan, was...
Holly Robinson Peete’s rooting for the Eagles this Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is just days away and we already know who Holly Robinson Peete is cheering for: the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only is the actress from Philadelphia, but her husband is former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete. “That was very tough being the Eagles’ quarterback’s wife because often you would hear people talking mess and […]
Yardley Distillery Introduces Limited Edition Vodka Celebrating the Eagles
A Bucks County distillery has created a colorful new drink that is sure to be a new necessity for football fans this weekend. Nikki DeMentri wrote about the distillery for CBS Philadelphia.
Daryl Morey Announces Sixers’ Acquisition of Jalen McDaniels
Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey officially announces the team's lone trade at the deadline.
