Winston-salem, NC

247Sports

FSU offers 2024 wide receiver Terrell Anderson

Florida State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley three-star junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson on Thursday. He mentioned FSU defensive quality control analyst Cortez Carter when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound wide receiver put out 10 favorites within the last week, with that list consisting of Auburn, Cincinnati, Louisville,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

BREAKING: Wake Forest lands 2024 linebacker Whittman Whaley

Continuing their hot start on the recruiting trail, Wake Forest garnered another commitment as Gatlinburg(Tn.) Gattlinburg-Pittman High linebacker Whittman Whaley announced his commitment to the Deacs. Whaley was a standout athlete on both sides of the ball his junior year. As a linebacker, he notched 77 tackles, 11 tackles, and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
GREENSBORO, NC
pmg-va.com

Fugitive apprehended by multiple agencies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Mittman, 42, formerly of Galax, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, Winston-Salem Police Department, North Carolina Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 6. The agencies were directed to Mittman by the Galax Police Department, according...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Late weekend storm to bring cold rain and winter weather for some

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 First Warning Weather Team is tracking wet and possibly winter weather this weekend. This may be difficult to believe, considering high temperatures hit the 70s on Wednesday and will be approaching 70 degrees again on Thursday. No matter how warm it gets, February is still prime snow season! If you bring cold air and wet weather together, snow is always a possibility.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews

At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

247Sports

