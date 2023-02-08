Read full article on original website
Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state’s alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare bourbons for personal use. The criminal investigation was announced Friday by the state attorney general. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission found that officials were paying for the whiskey but had used their connections at the commission to obtain them. That practice had purportedly been going on for many years and involved both senior state employees and members of the Oregon Legislature. It deprived whiskey aficionados among the public of the boutique bourbons.
Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri's man's murder conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man's conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn't there.
Judge could bar comments to press after California shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A judge could bar attorneys from talking to the press about the criminal case of a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms last month. A San Mateo County judge on Friday granted a request from defense attorneys to restrict remote access to court records and is considering imposing a gag order on attorneys. That's according to the Bay Area News Group. Chunli Zhao is charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He has not yet entered a plea in the case but has admitted to the shootings during jailhouse media interviews.
Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts
GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) — A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia's anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office. The state Department of Corrections says it has fired Adams from his job as warden of Smith State Prison in Glennville. The GBI says in a news release that the agency has been investigating allegations of corruption inside the southeast Georgia prison for months. Adams remains jailed Thursday and it is not clear if Adams has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Infighting intensifes with Kansas GOP set to pick new leader
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are fighting over who will lead the Kansas GOP for the next two years. Frustrations over two key election losses last year have ramped up the acrimony already roiling the party nationally. The Kansas Republican Party’s state committee was set Saturday to pick the officers who will oversee party operations through the 2024 elections. The contest for chair is between Helen Van Etten and Mike Brown. Van Etten is a former Republican National Committee member. Brown promoted election conspiracy theories during an unsuccessful run for Kansas secretary of state last year. The vote comes three months after voters reelected Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids.
