ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

UConn men offer powerful reminder of how good they can be with wire-to-wire 87-72 win over No. 10 Marquette

By Joe Arruda, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Plenty had forgotten why the UConn men’s basketball team was once ranked No. 2 in the nation and how they’d gotten to that point.

Tuesday’s dominant 87-72 win at the XL Center over No. 10 Marquette was a reminder.

The Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East) were red hot coming out of the gate, shooting 54.5% from the field and 54.8% from 3-point range in the first half. An improved Husky defense held Marquette to 36.7% overall and just two made 3-pointers on 12 attempts as the Huskies built their lead to as many as 20 points in the game’s first 20 minutes.

When Tristen Newton grabbed his 10th rebound with 3:42 left on the game clock, the senior transfer etched his name in the UConn men’s basketball history books as the first to ever record multiple triple-doubles in the same season. Newton finished Tuesday with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists – a season-high.

His first triple-double came in the Huskies’ third game of the season, also in the XL Center, against Buffalo Nov. 15. He scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists in what was a 20-point victory over the Bulls.

“It feels great,” Newton said, “my amigos right here, they were going crazy hitting shots, they were boxing out and I was getting the rebounds. I just had the easy job to just get them the ball. All credit to them.”

Later, when fellow transfer Nahiem Alleyne glanced over the stats he turned to Newton: “12 dimes? Looking like Nika Muhl out there,” he said, referring to the point guard on the UConn women’s team who leads the country in assists.

Tuesday’s game started with a Jordan Hawkins 3-pointer as the shot clock expired on the opening possession. Then Alex Karaban found Adama Sanogo for a floater through the lane and Andre Jackson – after emphatically slamming down a lob pass from Newton – raced to the other end of the court and chased down Oso Ighodaro for the Huskies’ second denial in the first four minutes.

“I’m obviously thrilled,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said, “really start to finish. [Against] a team of Marquette’s caliber – it’s just great to play a complete game.

“Bottom line is, we’re 19-6, we beat some of the best teams in the country... We’ve got a lot of great wins and we’re hoping to end the season on a roll, get our mojo back going into tournament play.”

Eight different Huskies finished the first half with points on the board, Hawkins leading the way with 14 after his first five shots.

The offensive struggles didn’t slow down for the Huskies until there were just less than four minutes left on the clock. UConn missed six shots in a row from the field and Marquette (19-6, 11-3 Big East) cut its deficit to 14 with five seconds left until the break. Then Alleyne gathered the inbound pass and sprinted, chucking up a shot from the left eye of the center court Husky logo.

Alleyne’s shot banked off the backboard and in.

Coming out of the break with a 17-point, 46-29 advantage, UConn built its lead up to 22 with five consecutive points including a 3-pointer from Newton.

The gas pedal stuck on the floor, UConn’s ball movement and shot-making was reminiscent of the 2022 Huskies. Newton fired a pass across the court to Karaban, who made an easy move to the basket and threw it down.

The sold-out crowd of 15,564 inside Hartford’s XL Center hadn’t lost their voices yet.

With the exception of an 8-0 Marquette scoring run in the second half that cut the UConn lead from its peak of 25 down to 17, the Huskies had control of the game from start to finish.

For the game, the Huskies shot at a 50% clip from the field and made 12-of-23 from deep while outrebounding the Golden Eagles, 48-24. UConn assisted on 20 of its 31 made field goals.

“There’s no reason [our team] should walk out of here with your head down after losing to UConn,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said, “because again, they played at the level they were playing at when they were No. 2 in the country.”

On a night of balanced dominance, Hawkins led the way with 20 points while making five of his eight 3-point attempts. Sanogo scored 18 points with seven rebounds, while Karaban missed just one of his six shot attempts and finished with 13 points.

Alleyne, who reached double-digit scoring for the first time since he scored 11 on Dec. 10 against LIU, received a nice ovation when he exited the game with 13 points on 3-for-6 shooting from deep.

“When we’re all clicking together, this team is dangerous,” Alleyne said. “You seen Tristen out there... Jordan when he’s hot, Adama’s just gonna be Adama – I tell him every day he’s the Big East Player of the Year, I don’t care what anybody says. So once everybody sticks together defensively, sky is the limit.”

The first tough test of the week passed, UConn has another on Saturday when they visit streaking Creighton in Omaha, Neb.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UC Daily Campus

It’s time to ditch Eversource

The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Ned Lamont faces backlash from UConn over budget plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivered his two-year, $50.5 billion budget plan to a joint session of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly. The Democrat faces backlash over how much funding is in his proposed budget for the University of Connecticut and UConn Health. Dr. Radenka Maric, the university president, sent a scathing note […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
nepm.org

Where does western Massachusetts begin?

The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

CT State Boating Course Set for Saturdays in 2023

Press Release, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-3 Take the Boat America class and complete the proctored test all on the same day in the same location, at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla, starting on Sat. March 4, at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
MILFORD, CT
OnlyInYourState

Open For More Than 200 Years, Dining At Captain Daniel Packer Inne In Connecticut Is Always A Timeless Experience

Here in the Nutmeg State, we’re famous for our history. As one of the original 13 colonies, we’re lucky enough to have plenty of buildings dating back hundreds of years, and even some Native American sites that are much older. Those looking for historic restaurants in Connecticut have plenty to add to their bucket lists. It’s not tough at all to find eateries here that have been open for decades, but few are quite as old as the Captain Daniel Packer Inne in Mystic. This colonial-era tavern was built right on the Mystic River and has been welcoming guests to port since 1756.
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Historic Bed And Breakfast In Connecticut You’ll Absolutely Love

There’s no shortage of wonderful places to stay in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for sprawling resorts, adorable beachfront cottages, unique vacation rentals, luxury glampgrounds, or even haunted hotels, we truly have it all in the Nutmeg State. One of our favorite overnight accommodations here is the historic Stonecroft Country Inn in Ledyard. This place has all the vintage charm you’d expect from a property built in 1807 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also got the modern comforts and amenities of an upscale hotel.
CONNECTICUT STATE
rtands.com

Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project

Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
OLD LYME, CT
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy