ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Director Joslyn Rose Lyons on Capturing Former NBA Star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s Truth in Showtime Documentary ‘Stand’

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf tells his story — both on and off the court — in the Showtime documentary “Stand,” with the guidance of director Joslyn Rose Lyons .

The documentary examines how Abdul-Rauf’s standout playing career was derailed by controversy over his decision not to stand during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” But it also aims to capture more than just the protest — which came some 20 years before NFL star Colin Kaepernick caught flack for kneeling on the sidelines — and instead focuses on the finer points of Abdul-Rauf’s life before and after professional basketball, revealing how he found himself taking a stand for his beliefs.

“I don’t know if this was the right time, only God knows,” Abdul-Rauf tells Variety , when asked why he decided to share his story now. “However, over the years I’ve read more, I’ve met a wide array of people, so much has changed, while remaining the same. With the uptick in athletes being more vocal, I just felt that this was as good a time as any. And we’re not promised tomorrow.”

The film, which debuted last Friday, dives deep into Abdul-Rauf’s history. Born Chris Jackson in Gulfport, Mississippi, the son of Jacqueline Jackson, a single mother who worked hard to raise him and his two brothers, Omar and David. The youngster dreamed of becoming one of the world’s best basketball players, all while battling undiagnosed Tourette’s syndrome, eventually becoming a star player at LSU and getting drafted into the NBA in 1990. In 1991, he converted to Islam, changing his name a couple years later.

Throughout his career, Abdul-Rauf was known for his specific style of play, described in the documentary by Mahershala Ali (who was a college basketball player before becoming an Oscar-winning actor) as “Stephen Curry before Stephen Curry.” In fact, Curry also appears in the documentary to discuss the comparisons in their skills, acknowledging that Abdul-Rauf was a pioneer of the game. But Abdul-Rauf’s career was cut short.

In 1996, members of the media noticed that Abdul-Rauf wasn’t standing alongside his teammates during the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The player’s personal decision became an international controversy, with Abdul-Rauf becoming the target of hate speech and Islamophobia. He was suspended and fined by the league and ultimately compromised, opting to pray silently instead, but the controversy had a profound effect on his playing career, with opportunities falling away left and right. Off the court, Abdul-Rauf continued to be attacked, with the criticism growing so violent that his home was burned to the ground.

When Lyons boarded the documentary last summer, she was already aware of Abdul-Rauf — particularly his diagnosis with Tourette’s syndrome, his conversion to Islam and the news coverage of his protest.

“The media did a great job of creating the narrative: he didn’t stand for the anthem, period, and he was Muslim,” she recalls. “Because social media didn’t exist, because there wasn’t an opportunity for him to have a movement behind him in the way in which we’ve seen a lot of other athletes have now when they’ve made their stance.”

So, it wasn’t until she got the opportunity to dive deeper Abdul-Rauf’s life that she began to understand the man behind the headlines.

“I was very sensitive to the fact that there was a much deeper story there, that was not told,” Lyons adds. “And it really excited me to get an opportunity to direct this film. Because part of our job as storytellers is to bring things into focus that were left in the dark.”

From Lyons and Abdul-Rauf’s first meeting, it was clear they were on the same page.

“Joslyn Rose is easy to talk to,” Abdul-Rauf says, praising the filmmaker. “She’s willing to share her ideas and what she has and she’s a good listener. She’s a creative visionary.”

Part of their connection could be chalked up to their religious background — Lyons converted to Islam in 2003 – but the link was also, somehow, deeper.

“The creative trust was instantly there, and I don’t take that for granted, because it’s not always like that with storytelling and projects. But I also know that when that synergy is present in a project, you have a force behind you that’s bigger,” Lyons adds. “It’s the story asking to be told, and it’s telling us how to tell it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beT5K_0kftXgc800
Director Joslyn Rose Lyons with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Mahershala Ali in “Stand.”

With more than a decade of experience directing music videos and short films under her belt, Lyons makes her feature directorial debut with “Stand.”

“I’m honored to have directed this film for Showtime, a network that has been a pillar of inspiration in my filmmaking journey,” she says. “I’m grateful to have worked with an amazing creative team – especially my editor Dan Schulman-Means, who spent countless hours with me finding the structure of this complex story, and my music composer Matthew Head – whose brilliant score was the rhythm that gave my vision a heartbeat.”

Much of Lyons’ work has existed at the intersection of hip-hop culture, social justice and sports, with the filmmaker serving as a producer on the NAACP Image Award-winning documentary “Speaking Truth to Power” and a directing music content featuring artists like Common, RZA Wu-Tang Clan, Robert Glasper, Mahershala Ali, E-40, Talib Kweli and Vince Staples, in addition to her lengthy filmography of award-winning short films.

“The storytelling techniques of music and hip hop and activism, there’s an edge there, and my creative process has always been to find the edges and go beyond,” Lyons says. “Because when you find the edges and you pass them, that’s where the medicine is of a story. That’s where we step out of our comfort zone, our excellence zone, and we find that genius zone where there’s something magical happening. So, I do feel connected to my roots in that way.”

In the case of “Stand,” Lyons was hired to helm the documentary with production already underway. The team of producers — led by Colleen Dominguez and Tom Friend, as well as executive producers Sarah Allen, Mike Tollin and Mason Gordon of Mandalay Sports Media — had spent a considerable amount of time in the field with Abdul-Rauf, who sat down for lengthy and candid interviews about his experiences.

The documentary also features exclusive interviews with Abdul-Rauf’s family; several basketball stars — including his former teammates and contemporaries, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal and Jalen Rose; and entertainment figures like Ice Cube, who founded the BIG3 basketball league where Abdul-Rauf now plays.

While mainly focused on the cinéma vérité elements of production, Lyons conducted the interview with Mahershala Ali, who she’s worked with for more than 20 years, partnering for music videos (“Honor Code,” “The Majors”) and a short film (2008’s “Umis Heart”). She also directed a remote shoot with Abdul-Rauf in Gulfport, as he met his paternal family for the first time.

“Before I came on board, our producers spent extensive time researching his life,” Lyons explains. “Something that really struck me [was] about his father. That everything that he did, was through the lens of hoping to gain the attention of his father, so that maybe his father would want to meet him. And that was very powerful.”

As Lyons reviewed the footage, the topic of Abdul-Rauf not knowing his father came up multiple times, including one interview in which he confirmed that it was a driving force for him.

“[That interview] crystallized for me a bit more how I could string some of these disconnected story beats together,” she says. “Because Tourette syndrome, basketball, his stand with the NBA and a spiritual conversion, all these different things, the connecting thread comes from something deep within him, of wanting to find, I suppose, peace. So, I leaned into that.”

Lyons could, again, relate, after learning how to navigate a relationship with her father.

“I made my first documentary “Soundz of Spirit,” when I was about 22 years old,” Lyons explains. “My dad never really could show up for birthdays and whatnot, but he showed up at that premiere, and was like, ‘That’s my daughter.’ I understood Mahmoud’s need for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02G16y_0kftXgc800
Joslyn Rose Lyons directed Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf on the set of “Stand.”

Lyons recognized that desire to be seen, which had turned into a motivating factor in Abdul-Rauf’s life, much as it did in her own.

“Through our pain, we often find our purpose,” she explains. “Mahmoud’s pain was potentially like a compass for him. And it maybe propelled him — like often it does in our lives — to pursue greatness, to do great things. Like they say, ‘Where the cracks are, that’s where the rose grows.’ I think Mahmoud is a testimony to that.”

That idea of a long-lost love, is something all audiences can relate to, she acknowledges.

“There is that for everyone — whether it’s a dream deferred, whether it’s a parent who never showed up, or it’s literally a long-lost love, it’s through those heartbreaks, and those struggles that we do find our strengths,” Lyons shares. “Oftentimes, those things that are missing are the very things that help us strive to, to become who we’re meant to be.”

One motif that Lyons used to capture Abdul-Rauf’s inner journey was shadowboxing, an exercise that, fortuitously, he had begun practicing years prior. It’s a visual metaphor, Lyons explains, “So that we could see visually how he faced these shadows and found his light.”

It was one of the first things filmmaker and subject discussed. “We talked about how [he] was a fighter in his life,” she recalls. “And I had been in the trenches studying shadowboxing for my first narrative scripted feature, ‘Shadowbox.’ I couldn’t help but think about Mahmoud’s journey through that lens because he walked through literal fires — his home was burned to the ground by the KKK — he walked through spiritual fires, emotional fires and he still rose like a phoenix. He still overcame. He was an alchemist.”

From there, Lyons began conceptualizing the shoot, creating a look book of the visuals, aiming to capture Abdul-Rauf’s “warrior spirit” on camera.

“Sometimes the armor that we have to put on to have the strength and the courage and the fearlessness to face those battles, we don’t always also have the ability to shine our light at the same time,” she says. “He never stopped shining, and that just makes him a very, very profound human being. I really wanted to show that the humanity of his story.”

Abdul-Rauf also shared what he hopes audiences will take away from the finished film.

“Whatever someone is going through in their life, we all have similar issues in our lives as human beings,” he said. “Some people are dealing with faith, family, finances, not feeling adequate enough because of their upbringing, how to navigate through all of that and develop yourself and stand up to be able to face anything that comes your way.”

Likewise, Lyons hopes audiences will be inspired by Abdul-Rauf’s story.

“I do hope that that his stand will be a pillar, a beacon of light, kind of a North Star to some degree for other people in our world to take their stand,” she says. “I want to believe that Mahmoud’s story is an example, that you can be fearless in the face of anything and overcome it. Because he was.”

Though we often equate vulnerability to weakness, she explains, it was Abdul-Rauf’s courage to be vulnerable in his interviews for the film, as well as throughout his career as a basketball player and as a man on a spiritual journey that were the key to finding his strength.

“I also would hope this film and Mahmoud’s story are a reminder for people that being vulnerable is actually part of being a warrior,” she adds. “It’s never too late to stand up for what you believe in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15US1j_0kftXgc800
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf in “Stand.”
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hulu’s ‘Stolen Youth’ Sensitively Tells the Harrowing Story of the Sarah Lawrence Cult: TV Review

Half the battle in pulling together a creatively successful true-crime documentary is, surely, finding the right story — one that can hold our interest and can, potentially, generate insights beyond the simple facts of the case. But the other half, the filmmaker’s approach, matters every bit as much. In narrating the famous tale of a bizarre ring of extortion that bloomed at Sarah Lawrence College in the early 2010s, “Stolen Youth” director Zach Heinzerling certainly has his subject. But with a startling rawness and directness, Heinzerling’s work makes a case for itself as an unusually sensitive and strong outing in...
Variety

CBS Orders Father/Son Comedy Pilot From Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr

CBS has announced a pilot order for an untitled father/son project from Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. “Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Sr.) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband,” reads the multi-camera comedy’s logline. In addition to starring, Damon Sr. will serve as an executive producer and co-writer with former “Last Man Standing” EP, Kevin Hench....
Variety

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher on Contract Talks, the Case Against Alec Baldwin and Her Views on COVID Vaccines

Last summer, Fran Drescher paid a visit to a key state lawmaker to push for legislation that would give TV actors more freedom to take jobs in between seasons. The issue had been a thorn in the side of SAG-AFTRA, the performers’ union, for at least a decade. The Motion Picture Association had lined up against the bill, saying it would create scheduling chaos and improperly intrude on labor negotiations. “I schlepped — to Glendale, where his office was. It was triple digits that day,” said Drescher, who was elected SAG-AFTRA president in 2021. “And I said, ‘Make no mistake, we’re the...
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Message to LeBron James Goes Viral

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James captivated the NBA community Tuesday night, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scorer. In addition to hearing some uplifting words from Abdul-Jabbar himself, who was in attendance, James later received a message from Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. Though the two are often compared together in G.O.A.T. discussions, Jordan kept it all class in his statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now

Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
TMZ.com

Offset Defends J Prince's Name

Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Mil On Huge 5+ Lb. Chain From Johnny Dang. Lola Brooke Celebrates GloRilla's Grammys Performance, Shocked by Lil Kim Snub. Melle Mel and Scorpio Say Old School Rappers Made Grammys Tribute Iconic. 2:29. Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress. 1:50. Usher, Floyd...
HipHopDX.com

Wack 100 Calls Out 'Bozo' J. Prince Over Cardi B Gang Beef Claims

Wack 100 has waded into the feud between Offset and J. Prince, accusing the latter of “lying” about protecting Cardi B in a gang beef. The Rap-A-Lot Records founder laid into the Migos rapper in a scathing Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), calling him a “fake muthafucka” while reminding him of their many interactions in the past, contradicting Offset’s previous claim that he doesn’t know Prince “from a can of paint.”
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Britney Spears Blasts Reports About Intervention: ‘It Makes Me Sick to My Stomach It’s Even Legal for People to Make Up Stories I Almost Died’

Britney Spears has taken to social media to respond to tabloid reports that surfaced Thursday, which stated that her inner circle had attempted to stage an intervention over concerns of her well-being. TMZ published a report on Thursday morning that said Spears’ family and friends planned an intervention over “dire” problems regarding her “mental health and substance abuse,” with the tabloid publication citing a source “in regular contact with Britney” who they quoted as saying, “I’m afraid she’s gonna die.” The piece cited “multiple sources with direct knowledge” in reporting that “people around Britney have become alarmed by her erratic, volatile...
Variety

‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?‘ Star Colin Mochrie Says Cast Never Got ‘Fair Compensation’ or Paid Residuals: We ‘Probably Won’t‘ Return

Colin Mochrie has been a staple of American television comedy for 25 years now as an original cast member on the improvisational series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady have headlined the show since its 1998 launch on ABC, and they all returned for The CW’s reboot in 2013 after a six-year hiatus. Fans received mix messages last fall when Mochrie tweeted the show would be ending after its upcoming 20th season. The CW called the news “not accurate.” So what is the truth? In a new interview with Vulture, Mochrie clarified his remarks about...
Variety

Jenna Ortega ‘Hysterically’ Cried Over Rigorous ‘Wednesday’ Filming Schedule: ‘I Did Not Get Any Sleep. I Pulled My Hair Out’

Jenna Ortega had a lot to learn in order to portray “Wednesday” in the hit Netflix series of the same name, from fencing to speaking German to canoeing and playing the cello. Speaking at a Netflix-hosted Q&A panel in Hollywood on Thursday, the SAG-nominated actor broke down just how intense the filming schedule was. “It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me,” Ortega said. “It...
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss on Plans to Shape Zach Gilford’s Voit Into ‘Hannibal Lecter,’ Lean Into a Love Triangle in Season 17

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, February 9 finale of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. The profilers on “Criminal Minds” know a thing or two about catching a killer. This season, the first of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” did something they’ve never done before by following one UnSub through the season. Elias Voit/Sicarius (Zach Gilford) was finally arrested during the finale — and Rossi (Joe Mantegna) was rescued. While the mystery of tracking down Sicarius was solved, Elias opened the door on a whole new mystery, muttering the secret phrase “gold star,” one that had hidden meaning to...
Variety

‘Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection’ Trailer: New Doc Explores Pop Icon’s Eating Disorder Struggles (EXCLUSIVE)

AMS Pictures has released the trailer for its new documentary “Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection,” which celebrates the pop singer’s life and music as well as details her untimely death after struggling with anorexia nervosa. The Carpenters were a top musical act in the 1970s with songs such as “Close to You” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.” However, Karen’s chase for perfection and struggle with the at-the-time vastly misunderstood eating disorder led to her death at age 32. Using unreleased recordings and celebrity interviews – including with Olivia Newton-John, Cynthia Gibb, Suzanne Somers, Kristin Chenoweth, Carnie Wilson, Bob James and Carol Burnett...
Variety

‘Loudmouth’: BET Sets Premiere Date for Reverend Al Sharpton Documentary (TV News Roundup)

BET has announced the cable premiere of the documentary “Loudmouth,” which explores the legacy of social justice leader Reverend Al Sharpton. The documentary will premiere Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m. on BET, BET Her, VH1, BET+ and Showtime at a later date. “‘Loudmouth’ tells the story about how and why I had to be loud to call out the racism in a northern city like New York, where you were competing with the bright lights of Broadway,” Rev. Sharpton said in a statement. “In this crucial year, when we are fighting for racial justice in the voting booth and in...
UTAH STATE
Variety

‘Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything,’ Emily Atef’s Taboo-Breaking Portrayal of a Young Woman’s Desire, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The trailer for “Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything,” French-Iranian filmmaker Emily Atef’s tale of forbidden love, which premieres in Berlinale Competition, has debuted (below). The Match Factory is looking after the film’s international sales, and Pandora Film is handling German distribution. The film, based on Daniela Krien’s novel, is set in the summer of 1990 in the countryside around Thuringia, in former East Germany. Maria, who is about to turn 19, lives with her boyfriend Johannes on his parents’ farm and would rather lose herself in books than focus on graduating. There is a sense of a new era dawning with...
Variety

Willie Nelson Documentary Filmmakers on Why Saga Needed to Unfold Over Five Hours — and How, at 90, His Story Still Doesn’t Have a Cap on It

Willie Nelson’s world is a nice place to visit… and, yes, you probably do want to live there. That’s one good reason that “Willie Nelson & Family,” a documentary series that premiered at the recent Sundance Film Festival, plays out over five laid-back but thoroughly absorbing hours instead of having been deemed sufficient at theatrical feature length. The most obvious factor in going that long may be the sheer length of Nelson’s life and career to date — he turns 90 in April. But on a more philosophical level: Given the Zen calm Nelson projects, would you really want to...
Variety

‘Sharper’ Director Benjamin Caron on His Twisty Thriller, Helming ‘Andor’ and His Love for Magic

It’s a tricky proposition to talk to director Benjamin Caron about his new movie “Sharper.” Not because it doesn’t elicit conversation — there is so much in the wickedly smart thriller to discuss, from the plot that keeps you guessing to the fantastic cast, to Caron himself, who never expected to be a film director. But the movie, opening in U.S. theaters this weekend before hitting Apple TV+ and U.K. theaters on Feb. 17, is best experienced when one goes in knowing as little as possible. Suffice to say that the script, by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, centers on a group of individuals...
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy