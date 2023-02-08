ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Of Black Bear Cubs Climbing On Trail Cam Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

By Andrew Mies
 3 days ago

Okay, regardless of how dangerous they grow up to be, there’s no denying that bear cubs are one of the cutest creatures on the planet. Of course, it’s why people are so intolerant of bear hunting, even mature bears.

Much like human toddlers, they just stumble around, seemingly in awe of the wide world they find themselves in, climbing on whatever presents itself, eating what mama finds, and honestly just living their best life.

Of course, they can grow up to be absolute savages, but hey, you’ve got to enjoy them while you can.

Like in this video, where we see a mama bear and her two cubs meandering through the woods when something out of the ordinary appears.

A photographer/videographer had set up some cameras in the woods to try and get some cool shots of wildlife and they sure did, but more of the adorable variety, than majestic.

The two cubs immediately see the camera and just have to investigate. One fearlessly climbs on top, pulling the lens down, while the other just does some sniffing.

Short, sweet, and to the point.

Man, you just gotta love nature.

