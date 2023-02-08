ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Marc Maron Almost Had a CNN+ Show: ‘Thank God I Didn’t’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sg90t_0kftXeqg00

Marc Maron is revealing he dodged a bullet with failed streamer CNN+.

The “WTF” podcast host revealed that he was approached by the short-lived streaming platform to host his own show for a “lot of money,” but he turned it down due to the timing of the offer.

Maron’s partner, filmmaker Lynn Shelton, died suddenly in 2020 of undiagnosed acute myeloid leukemia. Maron noted he “started doing Instagram Lives compulsorily on a daily basis” as part of the grieving process.

“It was me just kind of mumbling around and doing stuff around my house and ranting and raving about this or that, experiencing grief, and people were watching it and a lot of people got a lot out of it,” Maron told Vulture . “I got a lot of peculiar fans from that.”

The social media appearances caught the attention of the budding Warner Bros. Discovery flagship streamer.

“But it did engage me with an audience on a daily basis to the point where CNN offered me, on their defunct streaming service, a lot of money to do it on there,” Maron said, “and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna do it.’ Thank God I didn’t! But I knew that I needed to engage my voice that was performative, and that’s how I did it.”

CNN+ launched March 29, 2022, and subsequently shut down April 30 of the same year. Only 150,000 subscribers joined, with CNN Worldwide CEO and chairman Chris Licht issuing a statement at the time.

“We have therefore made the decision to cease operations of CNN+ and focus our investment on CNN’s core news-gathering operations and in further building CNN Digital,” Licht said. “This is not a decision about quality; we appreciate all of the work, ambition and creativity that went into building CNN+, an organization with terrific talent and compelling programming. But our customers and CNN will be best served with a simpler streaming choice.”

CNN+ included a Don Lemon talk show, a Jake Tapper book club, an Anderson Cooper show on parenting, plus CNN documentary films from “RBG” to “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.”

Licht said in January 2023 that CNN as a whole needs to “restore trust” in the brand.

“You can talk to a lot of different people as to why that has eroded, but as opposed to looking back I will say one of our missions is to restore our reputation as the most trusted name in news,” Licht told The Los Angeles Times . “We certainly have research that shows that [trust] has eroded.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Roseanne Barr Says ABC Killing off Character Was a Message: ‘They Did Want Me to Commit Suicide’

Roseanne Barr has called out what she thinks is the sexist double standard of cancel culture and addressed ABC for firing her from her own sitcom reboot “Roseanne” before rebranding it as “The Conners.” “It was a witch-burning,” Barr said of the fallout in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times. “They denied me the right to apologize. Oh my God, they just hated me so badly. I had never known that they hated me like that. They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. Even though ‘Roseanne’ became [ABC’s] No. 1 show, they’d rather not...
IndieWire

Idris Elba: ‘I Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor’ Because ‘It Puts Me in a Box’

Idris Elba is speaking out on labels. The “Luther: The Fallen Sun” star opened up about race and nationality in a new cover story with Esquire UK. “I didn’t become an actor because I didn’t see Black people doing it and I wanted to change that,” Elba said. “I did it because I thought that’s a great profession and I could do a good job at it. As you get up the ladder, you get asked what it’s like to be the first Black to do this or that. Well, it’s the same as it would be if I were white. It’s the...
IndieWire

Angela Bassett Said Her Agents Wanted Her to Turn Down ‘The Jacksons: An American Dream’

While she is currently nominated for an Oscar for playing mother to a different kind of dynasty, one of the roles that made Angela Bassett a screen icon was matriarch Katherine Jackson in the 1992 miniseries “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” a job she said she was advised not to take. During an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 9 to accept the 38th annual Montecito Award, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress sat down for a career-spanning conversation with the festival’s executive director Roger Durling and revealed that she was in the middle of auditioning for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
A.V. Club

Marc Maron is dropping Glow spoilers, but Alison Brie won’t

Many still mourn the untimely cancellation of Glow on Netflix, cutting the show off at the knees before it could commence with its planned finale. Nowadays a cancellation like that is all too common, but at the time it stung deeply, particularly for those involved. Star Alison Brie has referred to it as “the great heartbreak of my career,” but she’s still kept the fourth season’s secrets under lock and key, unlike some co-stars she could name. (It’s Marc Maron.)
TheDailyBeast

No One Has Made Death More Hilarious Than Marc Maron

Marc Maron is not the first comedian to mine laughs from the darkest moment of his life. But he’s now done it better than just about anybody else.It’s been more than a decade since Tig Notaro walked on stage at the Largo theater in Los Angeles and revealed to fans that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after the death of her mother—an impromptu set she later adapted into the concert recording Live. A few years later, Patton Oswalt emerged from despair and found a way to joke about the sudden death of his wife, crime writer Michelle...
People

Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV

Banderas has been married to financial advisor Sansone since 2009 Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday. RELATED: How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion Banderas said flatly, "F--- Valentine's Day," adding:...
IndieWire

TV Show About Seeing Ghosts Basically Dead on Arrival

Any time a TV show opens with the main character providing exposition, the bar is pretty much set. ABC’s “Not Dead Yet,” from creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson, opens with Nell (Gina Rodriguez) narrating essentially the series logline and synopsis. “Five years ago, Nell Serrano threw away a promising career to move to London for a man. She went all in on love, until it dropkicked her in the face.” Nell gets drunk on weekdays and falls behind on laundry and offers lots of other flailing-adult signifiers right down to the actual line “How did I end up here?” She’s back...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors: ‘Nothing Is More Diverse’ Than Playing Kang in MCU

Jonathan Majors wants to acknowledge just how notable his casting as Kang really is. The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star prepares to take his villain character of Kang the Conqueror to deep places starting in the upcoming MCU installment kicking off the latest phase of the franchise. After appearing as a version of the character from another reality in Disney+ series “Loki,” Majors is now the “big bad” of the third “Ant-Man” film opposite Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. “Nothing is more diverse than the fact that the ‘big bad’ of the MCU is a young Black...
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

‘Yellowstone’ to End as Kevin Costner Seeks Less Shooting Time, Matthew McConaughey Tapped for Spinoff — Report

Very rarely does a show end prematurely when it’s one of the highest-rated series on television. But that fate may soon befall “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network hit from Taylor Sheridan. Deadline is reporting that the series, which is expected to premiere the second part of its fifth season later this year, will soon end in its current form. However, Sheridan and Paramount Global will continue the franchise — which has already launched prequel series “1883” and “1923” — via a new show about the central Dutton family, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner...
The Hill

Trump asked Twitter to take down ‘derogatory’ tweet from Chrissy Teigen: whistleblower

Then-President Trump asked Twitter to take down a tweet from model and television personality Chrissy Teigen in 2019 because he saw it as “derogatory,” according to testimony from a Twitter whistleblower and former employee.  The House Oversight and Accountability Committee kicked off its first hearing on Twitter’s role in restricting users’ access to a New…
IndieWire

AMC Theatres Charging for Good Seats Isn’t Like an Airline; It’s More Like a Gym Membership

AMC Theatres looks like it decided to take a page from United Airlines, where AMC CEO Adam Aron was once a marketing executive: With the launch of its Sightline program to charge a little extra to reserve the best seats in the house, the world’s largest theater chain makes money on what users once had for free. What’s really going on is a lot more like LA Fitness: Create a revenue stream based on driving users to a membership that they’ll use less than they think. Dynamic pricing is already part of moviegoing: In the U.S. it’s utilized for matinees, active...
IndieWire

‘Fawlty Towers’ Revival In the Works, John Cleese to Star with His Daughter

One of the most acclaimed comedy series of all time is returning to TV more than four decades later. “Fawlty Towers,” the beloved British sitcom starring John Cleese, is getting a revival, with the “Monty Python” star set to return. The show is being developed at Castle Rock Entertainment, with Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, and Derrick Rossi executive producing for the studio. Cleese will write and star in the revival with his daughter, Camilla Cleese. “What I like about Matt is that, unlike many producers, he really ‘gets’ the creative process,” Cleese said in a statement announcing the project. “When...
IndieWire

Bob Iger’s Big Disney Shakeup: 7,000 Layoffs, Dana Walden and Alan Bergman Take the Reins

Disney intends to lay off approximately 7,000 entertainment jobs in an enormous overhaul and re-organization that the company projects will save $5.5 billion in cost synergies. In his first earnings report since returning as CEO, Bob Iger announced the massive cuts Wednesday and laid out a structure that will unify virtually all of Disney’s entertainment branches under one roof. Iger’s first move is the formation of Disney Entertainment, which will bring together Disney Studios, General Entertainment, Animation, Disney+, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight, and Hulu, all under the leadership of current General Entertainment head Dana Walden and Studios head Alan Bergman, both...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

The Self-Aware ‘Seinfeld’ AI Is Transphobic Now

Sure, the AI-generated “Seinfeld” is newly self-aware but is it actually self-aware of its content? That’s the disturbing question at the center of the latest development with viral Twitch series “Nothing, Forever” inspired by the iconic “Seinfeld,” the sitcom infamously dubbed the “show about nothing.” The AI version of Larry David-slash-Jerry Seinfeld says in the stream, “I am actually thinking about doing a bit about how being transgender is actually a mental illness, or about how all liberals are secretly gay and want to impose their will on everyone. Or something about how transgender people are ruining the fabric of society. But no...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy