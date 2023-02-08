ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit by car in the University area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD website down for maintenance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been trying to get to the Memphis Police Department’s website, you may have noticed something different. The Memphis Police Department’s website, touting all things MPD, now greets visitors with an error message saying “The site you’re looking for couldn’t be found.” Someone on social media got that message and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mom, child without home after apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says she no longer has a home after smoke consumed most of her apartment during a large fire. Screams sounded the alarm for 28-year-old Evelyn Amro as she was rocking her 7-month-old baby to sleep Friday evening. “I just heard people screaming, screaming, screaming,” Amro said. “I just started […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy