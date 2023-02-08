Read full article on original website
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
actionnews5.com
‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Memphis prosecutors will review all cases involving the officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death
Prosecutors in Memphis, Tennessee, will review all cases that involved the five officers charged in the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, the district attorney's office said, as newly released documents show a sixth officer involved in the encounter lied in his statements to investigators.
Pedestrian hit by car in the University area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
actionnews5.com
15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
MPD website down for maintenance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been trying to get to the Memphis Police Department’s website, you may have noticed something different. The Memphis Police Department’s website, touting all things MPD, now greets visitors with an error message saying “The site you’re looking for couldn’t be found.” Someone on social media got that message and […]
‘The spirit led me to go’: Tennessee officer saves teen father on bridge
A Memphis police officer is being called a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday.
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
Cop Texting ‘Female Acquaintance’ Graphic Tyre Nichols Photo Renews ‘Rumor’ That Attack Was Personal
The revelation that a Memphis cop texted a "female acquaintance" with a graphic photo of Tyre Nichols has revived a debunked "rumor" that the beating was personal. The post Cop Texting ‘Female Acquaintance’ Graphic Tyre Nichols Photo Renews ‘Rumor’ That Attack Was Personal appeared first on NewsOne.
Video helps police in arrest of man suspected of robbing a McDonald's
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man police wanted to question for three aggravated robberies was arrested Feb. 9 by Memphis Police after they say he committed an aggravated robbery of a McDonald’s at 7 a.m. on Feb. 5. Shelby County court records say that Darius Burton, 22, of 4011...
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
Memphis mom, child without home after apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says she no longer has a home after smoke consumed most of her apartment during a large fire. Screams sounded the alarm for 28-year-old Evelyn Amro as she was rocking her 7-month-old baby to sleep Friday evening. “I just heard people screaming, screaming, screaming,” Amro said. “I just started […]
Memphis city attorney says 7 more police officers facing discipline for Tyre Nichols beating
Seven additional Memphis police officers are facing discipline in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death, City Attorney Jennifer Sink told CNN on Tuesday.
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
