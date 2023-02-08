ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Person barricaded in Greensboro house for 7 hours

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was barricaded in a house in Greensboro for seven hours on Friday. The Greensboro Police Department said Golden Gate Drive was shut down from State Street to Church Street due to the barricade situation. Police arrived Friday around 7 a.m. to shut down Golden...
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

At Winston-Salem’s gun violence briefing, officials plea for info while community remains wary of law enforcement

The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Thirty-three homicides occurred in Winston-Salem in 2022. Last month alone, the city clocked nine. In response to the surge in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
HIGH POINT, NC

