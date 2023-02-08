Read full article on original website
Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
Person barricaded in Greensboro house for 7 hours
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was barricaded in a house in Greensboro for seven hours on Friday. The Greensboro Police Department said Golden Gate Drive was shut down from State Street to Church Street due to the barricade situation. Police arrived Friday around 7 a.m. to shut down Golden...
At Winston-Salem’s gun violence briefing, officials plea for info while community remains wary of law enforcement
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Thirty-three homicides occurred in Winston-Salem in 2022. Last month alone, the city clocked nine. In response to the surge in...
City of Winston-Salem implements new Behavioral Evaluation and Response Team
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is looking for more ways to curb violence and better serve the community. Wednesday, Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Junior addressed mental health in a community forum. The city is also upping mental health resources by implementing a mental health first responder...
'That will be a massive weight lifted': Kernersville police officer shot on job faces suspect in court Monday, two years following incident
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two years since retired Kernersville police Officer Sean Houle was shot in the line of duty. There's no doubt he has had a long road to recovery. He's only about a month removed from his most recent surgery and is doing well. Houle...
Greensboro violence interruptor sees a big change when it comes to people pulling triggers
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ingram Bell is a local authority on changing lives for the better. But you could argue before she gets involved, many of these lives couldn’t get much worse. Name a homicide in Greensboro within the last several years, and she can probably tell you something about it. January 1, 2023: Natasha […]
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
Violent confrontation involving man, 4 women leads to double shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police. At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle. At the scene, […]
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
Man, teen injured as gunshots hit trailer on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a trailer in Winston-Salem, according to police. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of East Sprague Street, in the south part of Winston-Salem, before 2:30 a.m. While officers were on the way to the […]
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
Barricaded suspect injured after standoff with police, SWAT on Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say they were in a standoff with a barricaded suspect that led to a shooting. Friday morning, police and SWAT team members were staged on Golden Gate Drive with officers spotted entering and exiting a home. This is right off State Street where shops and restaurants are located. Police […]
Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
1 airlifted to hospital after North Carolina shooting, police say
Thomasville police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday night.
Telecommunicator's passion and training gives Forsyth County man a second chance to live
CLEMMONS, N.C. — It's not often someone gets to reunite with the person who saved their life. "It's nice to meet you, can I give you a hug?" asked Doug Owen. For Owen and Bailee Carter that desire is now a reality. Carter was on the receiving end of...
Father, daughter accused of killing Jason Corbett seek to have retrial moved to Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Attorneys for a father and daughter accused of murder are fighting to move their re-trial out of Davidson County. Tom Martens and Molly Corbett were convicted of the 2015 murder of Jason Corbett. According to Corbett's attorney, the motion to relocate comes down to finding the...
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
