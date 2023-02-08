ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

New Cedar Rapids Restaurant Will Offer Great Wine List & Food

Another new place to dine, and enjoy one of your favorite wines or a cocktail, will soon be opening in Cedar Rapids. The new spot will always offer 19 wines by the glass, 60 labels of wine, and a full bar. Those 19 wines by the glass offers insight into the name, which is Cellar19 Wine & Deli. As far as the food is concerned, owner Jim Smart told me that they "stay on the healthy side."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)

Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
IOWA CITY, IA
tourcounsel.com

Lindale Mall | Shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Lindale Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. Lindale is anchored by Von Maur. Outparcel properties include a free-standing Hy-Vee supermarket (closed January 2022) and Jo-Ann (occupying a former movie theater), as well as several restaurants, including The Boulder Tap House, Arby's, Five Guys Burgers, Cheddars, Panda Express, Red Lobster, and Chick-Fil-A.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
BETTENDORF, IA
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 9 Michigan

No.2 Iowa Wrestling defeated No.9 Michigan, 33-8, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 10, 2022. The Hawkeyes won 8 of 10 matchups against the Wolverines. Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Spencer Lee secured his 51st consecutive victory after defeating Michigan’s No. 18 Jack Medley. Iowa’s No. 15 133-pound Broady Teske posted a 19-3 technical fall against Michigan’s unranked Wilfried Tanefu. It was Teske’s first tech fall as a Hawkeye.
IOWA CITY, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road

An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Live Results: Iowa takes on Michigan in Pioneer Showdown

Iowa looks to keep its momentum going against 9-3 Michigan. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series against the Wolverines, 33-26-1, and have won nine of the last 10 meetings. Tonight’s dual is headlined by a top-10 matchup at 285 pounds. After suffering his first loss of the season against...
IOWA CITY, IA
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe

Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
URBANDALE, IA
Daily Iowan

Gilbert Street to close for four months for bridge construction

Gilbert Street will be closed for roughly four months this spring while the Gilbert Street Bridge is being repaired, according to information provided by Iowa City officials. The project, estimated to cost $2.9 million, is set to begin in April and will be completed in October according to Tuesday’s Iowa City City Council meeting agenda.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy