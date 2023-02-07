Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Chick-Fil-A Just Revealed A New Sandwich—And We've Tried It
Chick-fil-A is adding a new menu item to their delicious line-up of sandwiches, nuggets, and salads: a Cauliflower Sandwich. Chick-fil-A's hero food is the chicken sandwich. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about that. And for that matter, their chicken biscuit is the hero of many a morning meal, too.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Modernize With Controversial New Product
Chick-Fil-A says it's testing a new product in response to customers who want to add more vegetables to their diets.
iheart.com
Food: Free Frozen Yogurt Today, Papa Johns, Chick-fil-A, and More!
It's National Frozen Yogurt Day, and a few places have deals. TCBY is giving away free six-ounce frozen yogurts all day. Chick-fil-A Welcomes Back Heart-Shaped Trays For 2023 Valentine’s Season. DiGiorno Will Give Free Pizza For Field Goal Doinks During Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII is just around...
Allrecipes.com
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955
There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel Location
The site is the latest company restaurant to be approved for a liquor license. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org,Patch.com, and Google.com.
Girl Scouts are great. But the Thin Mints and Samoas? They’re poison that we don’t need | Opinion
We just came off the holiday season. We’re drowning in sugar and paying the price in our health.
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
The Aldi Peaches That Have Customers Returning In Droves
In America, Georgia is well known for its sweet, juicy peaches. Nicknamed the "peach state," it has long enjoyed being the top association with the fleshy fruit (via State Symbol USA). However, Georgia may soon have competition from grocery giant Aldi after its latest release of peaches has fans buying them in droves.
Burger King's Whopper Exposed: Employees Reveal How "Flame Grilled" Burgers Are Cooked in Video
Have you ever wondered what "flame-grilled" means in a Burger King whopper?. Even though Burger King proudly claims that its burgers are "flame-grilled," some customers have doubted the restaurant does it at all, according to this now-viral TikTok's at least.
TODAY.com
I tried 9 frozen pizzas and the winner was one of the cheapest options
As a New Yorker, it’s blasphemous for me to have store-bought frozen pizza in my apartment. There are so many dollar slices within a two-block radius that are not only less expensive, but also more delicious. But not everyone has the luxury of hot, cheesy, greasy, carb-filled goodness at...
This Is the Best Pizza Place in North America, According to Yelp
And no, It's not in New York or New Jersey.
'I Tried Dr Pepper's New Strawberries & Cream Soda, Which Tastes Just Like Childhood in a Can'
Dr Pepper's latest flavor is sweet, peppy, pink and here just in time for V-Day
Popular Local Restaurant Has Closed
Every community has its own neighborhood bar and grill. A place where everyone knows everyone, where the servers remember the names of patrons, and there’s always a favorite on the menu. They are locally owned and often have been passed down from one generation to the next, as they continue to service the children, and grandchildren of past tenants. Throughout Tucson, there’s no shortage of these destinations, but one particular neighborhood restaurant has now officially closed its doors.
Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open
Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Comments / 0