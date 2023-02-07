Read full article on original website
MONTGOMERY – The Franklin County Commission received a $1.42 million grant from the governor Wednesday to aid public safety on the roads. The grant is part of a $5.6 million package Gov. Kay Ivey announced to support statewide programs designed to increase public safety on Alabama’s highways and in communities.
