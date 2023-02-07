Read full article on original website
Related
NFL SLAMMED For Having Actress & Singer Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing 'Black National Anthem' Before Super Bowl 2023
The NFL came under fire this weekend after the league decided to include a performance of the “Black National Anthem” right before Super Bowl 2023 kicked off on Sunday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come after it was announced Lift Every Voice and Sing would be performed by actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph before Super Bowl LVII kicked off in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night, angry viewers rushed to social media to slam the NFL for the decision.Even more surprising is the fact that this is not the first time the song – dubbed the unofficial...
allhiphop.com
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40
Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
Comments / 0