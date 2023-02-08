Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota
WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
Only 33 officers and eight criminal investigators are responsible for over 100,000 emergency calls each year across the reservation, which is about the size of the state of Connecticut, tribal officials said.
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
kotatv.com
Housing on wheels a big hit at Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
dakotanewsnow.com
Below normal risk for flooding in first spring outlook
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though southeastern South Dakota has been hammered by snow this winter, rivers and waterways like Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls should be spared from any major flooding. The first spring flooding outlook from the National Weather Service...
kotatv.com
Poverty is an issue that’s been plaguing the United States for decades
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Poverty can be defined as not making enough income for basic needs such as food, shelter, or clothing. According to the census between 2009 to 2011 and 2019 to 2021 the poverty rate fell 3.6 percent nationally. South Dakota has improved but only slightly. The state...
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair
South Dakota women evade abortion ban by accessing medication in neighboring states
The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who...
kotatv.com
Educators and parents protested against the proposed social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The standards proposed by Noem’s administration has attracted controversy ever since the state scrapped an original proposal by South Dakota educators and outsourced much of the work to a conservative, Christian college out of Michigan, according to the Associated Press. Some critics believe that Noem...
Madison Daily Leader
Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A transgender advocacy group in South Dakota sued Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the head of the state's Department of Health on Friday over the state’s decision to terminate a contract with the group last December. The Transformation Project filed a lawsuit Friday that...
kotatv.com
Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 2
kotatv.com
Box Elder grows in the entertainment business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
kotatv.com
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States. Did the government fail to meet its treaty obligations to provide adequate law enforcement to the tribe?. Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair.
hubcityradio.com
HB1080 passes the South Dakota Senate, heading to the Governor’s desk
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A bill that would prohibit certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients dealing with gender issues was passed by the South Dakota Senate Thursday. Bill supporter Senator John Wiik (wick) of Big Stone City says kids and parents dealing with puberty need support not surgery. Senator Liz...
Bill to ban medical marijuana clinics passes South Dakota House on narrow margin
A bill seeking to, among other things, ban certain types of marijuana related advertising in South Dakota passed the House of Representatives along a slim margin Wednesday afternoon.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards
The public had a third opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Friday at The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City, and many used the opportunity to criticize the current draft. Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, […] The post Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
