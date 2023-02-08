ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Housing on wheels a big hit at Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo

Service animals help people with disabilities lead a more independent life. Service animals are trained to help people who struggle with either physical or mental disabilities. An emotional support animal, on the other hand, is a little different. Updated: 5 hours ago. -The standards proposed by Noem’s administration has attracted...
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?

In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
Below normal risk for flooding in first spring outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though southeastern South Dakota has been hammered by snow this winter, rivers and waterways like Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls should be spared from any major flooding. The first spring flooding outlook from the National Weather Service...
Educators and parents protested against the proposed social studies standards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The standards proposed by Noem’s administration has attracted controversy ever since the state scrapped an original proposal by South Dakota educators and outsourced much of the work to a conservative, Christian college out of Michigan, according to the Associated Press. Some critics believe that Noem...
Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A transgender advocacy group in South Dakota sued Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the head of the state's Department of Health on Friday over the state’s decision to terminate a contract with the group last December. The Transformation Project filed a lawsuit Friday that...
Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 2

Box Elder grows in the entertainment business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
HB1080 passes the South Dakota Senate, heading to the Governor’s desk

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A bill that would prohibit certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients dealing with gender issues was passed by the South Dakota Senate Thursday. Bill supporter Senator John Wiik (wick) of Big Stone City says kids and parents dealing with puberty need support not surgery. Senator Liz...
Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards

The public had a third opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Friday at The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City, and many used the opportunity to criticize the current draft. Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, […] The post Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
