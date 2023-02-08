For many, it is hard trying to master that one thing. For others, like Noah Roper, the mastery of two things brings that much more to their vigor. After putting the stakes down in Erie years back, the Roper family name became well-known for producing football players. Noah, the youngest of four brothers, attended Erie High School like his three siblings, and the school knew they had a star football player on their hands. They did not know that the youngest Roper, their newest star running back, was on an academic track many would envy.

