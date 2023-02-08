ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alumni corner: After finding success at Dartmouth, Noah Roper heads back home

For many, it is hard trying to master that one thing. For others, like Noah Roper, the mastery of two things brings that much more to their vigor. After putting the stakes down in Erie years back, the Roper family name became well-known for producing football players. Noah, the youngest of four brothers, attended Erie High School like his three siblings, and the school knew they had a star football player on their hands. They did not know that the youngest Roper, their newest star running back, was on an academic track many would envy.
BVSD to host educators of color hiring fair

Boulder Valley is hosting its third annual Teacher of Color and Diverse Educator Hiring Event on Saturday as part of its efforts to increase the diversity of its candidate pool. About 100 educators are registered for the event, said Boulder Valley Recruitment Manager Lauren Lough. While the event is aimed...
Lafayette renews contract to provide support, services to small businesses

Lafayette small, local businesses may receive free consultation and advice for how to improve their business. Director of Economic Development Brigid Keating provided City Council with an update Tuesday night on the Boulder Small Business Development Center programs. Keating said that the SBDC program has dedicated programs and support for small businesses through technical, consulting, outreach, marketing and resilience.
Suzie Glassman

DougCo school district hires chief financial officer

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools superintendent Erin Kane announced today that current interim chief financial officer Jana Schleusner would immediately assume the role. Schleusner took over the position from Kate Kotaska in May of 2022. Kotaska resigned in protest after the four majority school board members abruptly fired former superintendent Corey Wise.
School food leaders visit BVSD through Chef Ann Foundation fellowship

With California moving to universal school lunches this year and providing more support for purchasing local food, Christina Lawson is working on moving her small school district north of Sacramento to a scratch cooking program. She’s also getting some extra help through a new fellowship created by the Chef Ann...
CBS Denver

Afghan refugees join wrestling team at Lakewood high school

The state championship for high school wrestling in Colorado is right around the corner and in Lakewood one team is getting noticed for numerous reasons. "We won the Jefferson County 4A League Championship, which hasn't been done in 22 years," smiled Frank Trujillo Sr., head coach for the wrestling team at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High. The team is winning this year, and despite having no seniors has its sights set on state. "We have 9 freshmen, 9 sophomores and four juniors. No seniors at all," coach laughed. His top performers on the team, no surprise, are all related. The surprise...
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
The Longmont Leader

Airport shuttle looks for a new home

Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
northfortynews

New Procedure Now Available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center

A new minimally invasive procedure for men who suffer from an enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is now available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Aquablation therapy uses robot technology and a heat-free water jet to remove problematic prostate tissue. This one-of-a-kind procedure takes less than an hour and produces a high success rate. This technique has been used at Banner Health hospitals in Arizona since 2020 and was recently introduced in Northern Colorado.
Boulder County Republicans elect new chair

The Boulder County Republican Central Committee has elected George Tristan as its new chair. He will succeed retiring Chair Theresa Watson. According to a news release, Tristan is an engineer at Ball Aerospace as well as a Hispanic second-generation American citizen. A Marine Corps veteran who moved to Colorado at age 19, he has lived in Longmont since 2018.
