No. 21 UConn cools down No. 10 Marquette

Tristen Newton recorded a triple-double and Jordan Hawkins scored a game-high 20 points to help No. 21 UConn end No. 10 Marquette’s five-game winning streak with an 87-72 victory on Tuesday night in Hartford, Conn.

Newton stuffed the stat sheet, posting 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, while Hawkins made five of his team’s 12 3-pointers in the victory. The Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East) also received 18 points and seven rebounds from Adama Sanogo.

UConn jumped out to a 17-4 lead just over six minutes into the game and led by as many as 20 in the first half. The Huskies had a 46-29 advantage at halftime.

The lead ballooned to 25 points in the second half. Marquette used an 8-0 run to cut its deficit to 17 with 9:15 to play, but never threatened after that.

Guard Tyler Kolek led Marquette (19-6, 11-3) with 17 points. Earlier this week, Kolek was named one of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the best college point guard in the country.

Stevie Mitchell and Ben Gold each finished with 12 points for the Golden Eagles, who did not lead in the game.

Sophomore guard Kam Jones, Marquette’s leading scorer, was limited to five points. He began the night averaging 15.7 points per game.

Nahiem Alleyne (13 points) and Alex Karaban (13) also scored in double figures for the Huskies, who won despite committing 17 turnovers. UConn outrebounded Marquette 48-24.

Marquette entered the contest tied with Xavier at the top of the Big East standings. The Golden Eagles had won 16 of their last 19 games, including an 82-76 victory over UConn when the teams played in Milwaukee earlier this season.

Sophomore forward Oso Ighodaro led Marquette with 19 points in that win but had just three points Tuesday. Sanogo was held to 10 points in the first meeting between the teams.

UConn is 5-6 since its 14-0 start.

