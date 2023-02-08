Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Moon Boot Debuts No-Lace Boots and Sandals
Moon Boot is expanding its range of viral snow boots, launching a series of new footwear styles created to be worn all year long. Collectively dubbed the “Preview Collection,” the capsule features two unisex silhouettes — the No Lace and Evolution Sandal. The former, as suggested by its name, is a laceless boot design with Moon Boot’s branding printed on the sides. The slip-on design is offered in rubber material and suede, which are both fully water-repellent. The boots are complete with multisize foam lining for added comfort.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Penny 2 Arrives in Classic "Black Patent"
Is bringing back the Air Penny 2 with full speed. Recently, the silhouette has been unveiled in a selection of new colorways and collaborations for the Penny Hardaway signature shoe. Arriving in an almost all-black, sleek iteration, the “Black Patent” sees the classic signature model dressed in black, white and...
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's SS23 Grass Sneakers Bring Lawn and Order to Your Feet
LOEWE has made outlandish creations its trademark. With Jonathan Anderson at the helm, the label has created its own fashion guidelines and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to unconventional designs worth a second glance…or three or four. Although LOEWE’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection graced the...
hypebeast.com
Nike Brings Back the ACG Air Moc in "Sail/Black"
The ACG Air Moc, first introduced in 1994 as a no-frills slip-on for relaxation and recovery, is returning to the lineup later this year in a clean “Sail” and “Black” colorway. The upcoming pairs feature brushed canvas uppers with Swoosh embroidery around the lateral heel. Black...
hypebeast.com
Stüssy's Spring 2023 Collection Packs a Vibrant Punch in Workwear
In the early ‘90s, Laguna Beach surfer Shawn Stüssy unintentionally landed in fashion after screen-printing graphic T-shirts to match his custom-designed surfboards. Today, the Californian wave rider’s emblematic, graffiti-influenced emblem is a signature in the world of streetwear — and the beach-boy-turned-designer is expanding his imprint at full speed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
Hypebae
Sky High Farm Workwear Says "Farm Boys Do It Better"
Sky High Farm Workwear, the Dover Street Market-backed label raising funds for the non-profit Sky High Farm, is dropping a 10-piece capsule created in collaboration with photographer Quil Lemons. For those who are unfamiliar, Sky High Farm is an organization growing fresh and nutritious food for donation using regenerative farming...
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 95 Arrives in a Stealthy "Triple Black" Rendition
Is giving the Air Max 95 a stealthy and sleek makeover with the release of the “Triple Black” edition. The classic silhouette sees the shoe dressed in black, metallic silver and an anthracite color scheme. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of materials, featuring mesh and leather along the upper. The laces are also highlighted in black to tie the sleek, incognito look altogether. The all-black design gives subtle branding details. The mini jewel Swoosh is amongst one of the main standouts of the shoe. The sneaker sits atop a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report
Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
sneakernews.com
The Packer x Clarks Wallabee “Croc” Is An Exercise In Luxury
From the New Balance 992 to the Reebok Club C, Packer has reimagined several of the most prolific silhouettes on the market. And for 2023, the storefront is continuing this trend, bringing hints of luxury to the much-beloved Clarks Wallabee. Associated with the likes of Wu-Tang rapper Ghostface Killah as...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
In Style
Julia Fox Wore Her Jeans as a Dress With 3 Carats of Diamonds
Give Julia Fox a normal, everyday article of clothing and the actress is sure to wear it in the most unconventional and chaotic way imaginable. Case in point? Her very literal take on mermaidcore or her leather-on-leather moment. One thing is for certain: Fox does not do Fashion Week half-way. So, you could never expect her to show up to an event in some average Canadian tuxedo.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
New York Post
The collab of our dreams: Tiffany & Co. and Nike — here’s what we know
It’s been said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but Tiffany & Co. decided to leave the glam and glitz behind for its latest, buzz-generating collab with Nike on its soon-to-be-launched sneaker. Though you won’t find diamonds on the sneaker (ha, if only), you’ll find the classic...
An Air Jordan 3 ‘Oreo’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A popular color scheme is reportedly coming to the Air Jordan 3. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files shared early info about the release of the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo,” a purported colorway of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s slated to launch before year’s end. Given that we’re still months away before the purported Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” is expected to hit retail, images of the shoe have yet to surface but the leaker accounts have...
A pair of huge cartoonish boots are about to go on sale for $350 and the internet is obsessed with them
MSCHF will put the boots on sale Feb. 16 for $350. StockX, an online reseller and marketplace for sneakerheads, is already listing the resale value at $1,789. Fashion is something that’s innately personal, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks the oversized red boots released by art house/retailer MSCHF are haute couture. But that’s not stopping the online world from going crazy over them.
hypebeast.com
Patterns Run Wild in TIGHTBOOTH's SS23 Collection
After collaborating with BLOHM on the Velvet Rat Loafer, TIGHTBOOTH has now unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Serving as the latest from professional skater Shinpei Ueno’s label, the seasonal range is dominated by bold patterning. Paisley, wavy check, checkerboard, border, and more are applied onto a series of relaxed...
Comments / 0