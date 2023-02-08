Spencer Dinwiddie Jokes About His Role in Kyrie Irving Trade

The Nets guard added some humor to Tuesday’s introductory news conference in Brooklyn.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith spoke with reporters for the first time as members of the Nets on Tuesday, two days after Brooklyn agreed to trade Kyrie Irving , Markieff Morris , a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks to the Mavericks .

As Dinwiddie sat next to Finney-Smith in the introductory news conference, instead of merely sharing his basketball expectations of returning to Brooklyn, he took a moment to recognize a deficiency in the Nets organization.

“We (Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith) may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department,” Dinwiddie joked.

Dinwiddie returns for a second stint with the Nets, who currently hold the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. He previously spent five seasons with Brooklyn from the 2016-17 season through 2020-21. He had his strongest season with the Nets during the ’19-20 campaign, averaging 20 points per game. This season, Dinwiddie is averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 assists per game. He is signed through the 2023-24 season.

Finney-Smith spent his entire NBA career with the Mavericks prior to joining Brooklyn. In Dallas, he averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. Finney-Smith is signed through the ’24-25 season with a player option for the ’25-26 season.