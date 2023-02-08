Read full article on original website
Jerome Peter “Pete” Kunkler, 92, Tell City
Jerome Peter “Pete” Kunkler was born near Adyeville in Perry County on Jan. 27, 1930, the son of Joseph and Otillia (Otto) Kunkler. He was baptized as a member of the St. Meinrad Catholic Church and received his First Holy Communion, First Confession, and Solemn Communion in the St. Meinrad Archabbey Church before the parish had its own church built. He attended St. Meinrad Grade School and Mount Gilead Grade School and one semester at Bristow High School.
Victoria Jean (Hay) Bertke, 77, formerly of Huntingburg
Victoria Jean (Hay) Bertke, 77, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She was born on April 6, 1945, in Evansville to Allen and Juanita Hay. She was married to Kenneth Bertke on December 22, 1973, at Neu Chapel in Evansville. She earned her Bachelor...
Mouth-Watering Evansville Meal Prep Service Dishes Exciting Location News
It's only been one month since The Milk Barn Cafe closed and listed its Read Street location for sale, and another locally-owned business will be moving in soon. Read St. BBQ opened in 2018 at 421 Read Street in Evansville. It was built on the property that was formerly Fred's Bar & Grill. The folks with The Milk Barn Cafe swapped their food truck for the cute blue building. In January The Milk Barn closed and the property went back on the market.
One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of
There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
Schroeder will seek another term as Jasper’s Distict 2 council representative
John Schroeder has announced his candidacy for Jasper Common Council, District 2 as the Democratic candidate in the November election. He has been the District 2 council member since 2017 and served in the same position from 2000 to 2011. In addition to his Council seat, Schroeder serves on the Redevelopment Commission and Wastewater Subcommittee for the City.
City of Jasper considering ways to pay for Indoor Recreation and Wellness Center
With early estimates of $35 million for the proposed Indoor Recreation and Wellness Center, the City of Jasper is exploring ways to take on the project while easing the impact on property taxes. During the process of updating the city’s comprehensive plan in 2018, an indoor recreation and indoor aquatics...
Bernice Maria Meyer, 91, Holland
Bernice Maria Meyer, 91, of Holland, passed away at 2:47 p.m., on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. She was born August 24, 1931, in Holland to Clarence C. and Maria Wilhelmina (Meyer) Finke. She married William Henry Meyer on October 23, 1949, in Orange,...
Vincennes House Fire on State St.
The Vincennes Fire Department responded to a house fire late yesterday morning at 828 State Street in Vincennes. Several engines and the ladder truck were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Extensive damage to the inside of the home was reported, and there is no word on the cause...
Mayoral races among those contested in upcoming Daviess and Martin County elections
INDIANA – The City of Washington will have two contested races in upcoming elections. In City Council District 1, Republican incumbent Darin Lunsford will face challenger, Scott Rainey. Washington City Councilman Jerry Sidebottom has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for mayor, he will face Mayor Dave...
Jasper Post names their Trooper of the Year
————– Official news release from the Indiana State Police……. At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.” M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts.”This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the Department’s high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission,” emphasized Lt. Allen, “and a Trooper’s professionalism, integrity, well-rounded work ethic, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.”
Knies running for re-election as Jasper Clerk-Treasurer
City of Jasper Clerk-Treasurer Kiersten Knies has announced her intent to seek re-election. “The City of Jasper’s financial status is strong and healthy, and it is the responsibility of my department to make certain it remains so,” Knies stated as she made a formal declaration of candidacy for the elected office she currently holds.
Huntingburg Police Department mourning the loss of K-9 Maya
HUNTINGBURG – The Huntingburg Police Department with great sadness has announced the passing of retired K-9 Maya. Officials say Maya served with the City of Huntingburg from 2019 to March 2022. Maya served and protected not only the citizens of Huntingburg but also the Huntingburg Police Department. Before Maya...
Section of West 3rd Street to be closed for sewer work
Huntingburg — Due to sewer lateral replacement work on West 3rd Street, the road will be closed on Monday, February 13, 2023, between 4th Street and Sycamore Street from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Please find an alternate route during the work.
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Nowotarski seeking District 3 Jasper Council seat
Ben Nowotarski, 41, is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Jasper City Council seat representing District 3. He filed official paperwork with the county clerk on Thursday, January 26th. Nowotarski is a 1999 graduate of Jasper High School. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Education from DePauw...
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
Monthly Owensboro drag show receiving backlash
Those against the show held at the Ghostlight Lounge call it disrespectful and offensive. Officials with the RiverPark Center says it’s simply inclusive and growing in popularity each month. The RiverPark Center in Downtown Owensboro says it all started in June when the drag show was born as part...
Man sentenced in Gibson County child molesting case
(WEHT) - A man convicted in a Gibson County child molesting case from 2020 was sentenced to 38 years in prison.
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
UE students voice fears, disappointment after alleged racist off-campus incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the University of Evansville’s Black Student Union hosted a public meeting to discuss racism in the student body. 14 News was asked to attend by students in the BSU, but when our reporter arrived, they were escorted off the campus by security. After...
