Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer at Committee Hearing
When members of the House Judiciary Committee convened for their first meeting of the year last week, the new Republican majority instituted a change in procedure: Before every hearing, everyone in the room would recite the Pledge of Allegiance.The honor of leading the first pledge was given to Corey Beekman, a U.S. Army National Guard combat veteran who traveled to Capitol Hill at the invitation of his congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).“It is my pleasure and distinct honor to introduce to the committee Staff Sergeant Corey Ryan Beekman, an American hero and a constituent of mine residing in Pensacola, Florida,”...
KEDM
Brazil's President Lula meets President Biden in his first U.S. trip
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's new leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is paying a quick visit to the White House on Friday. His first trip to Washington as president is being billed as a celebration of democracy — but economic development and migration will also be discussed, a senior administration official says. The two leaders have lofty goals, including celebrating democracy and tackling climate change. And they have a lot in common after recent events in both countries.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
A Message to the World From Inside a Russian Prison
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
KEDM
The push for a bill that would drive research into reparations for Black Americans
Twenty years ago, the late Democratic Congressman John Conyers of Michigan posed this question to a crowd of thousands. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOHN CONYERS: Reparations, not in the next century, not in 2185, not 10 years from now. But reparations when? Reparations when?. SUMMERS: He was the original sponsor...
KEDM
Southwest Airlines was in the hot seat at a Senate hearing over its recent meltdown
A top Southwest Airlines executive was in the hot seat on Capitol Hill today. A Senate committee was questioning him over the airline's disastrous performance over the December holidays. Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights during that operational meltdown. The airline delayed thousands more, affecting at least 200,000 would-be travelers. NPR's transportation correspondent David Schaper covered the hearing. So David, tell us what happened today.
KEDM
Sen. John Fetterman spends the night in the hospital after feeling lightheaded
One night after attending the State of the Union address with other members of Congress, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., spent last night in the hospital. His office says Fetterman reported feeling lightheaded on Wednesday, and was kept overnight for observation. The senator is in good spirits and has been talking...
KEDM
Even a cemetery in France is affected by Putin's war
SAINTE-GENEVIÈVE-DES-BOIS, France — The largest Russian Orthodox cemetery outside of Russia is quiet on a winter morning, save for birdsong in the birch and pine trees planted between the graves. Just 30 minutes' drive south of the hubbub of Paris, the cemetery in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois feels like a piece...
KEDM
There's a push to change zoning laws to create more affordable housing
A severe housing shortage in the U.S. means many people can't afford to buy homes in their communities. To help, some cities and states are taking a controversial step, changing decades-old laws that mandated only single-family homes be built in some neighborhoods. NPR's Jennifer Ludden is here to tell us more. Hey, Jennifer.
KEDM
Economists face off about where the country is headed this year
Economists — team recession and team soft landing — are facing off about where the U.S. is headed in 2023. At stake is what this year is going to hold for Americans' jobs, finances and futures. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet...
Comments / 0