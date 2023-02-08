Troopers: Two face weapons, drug charges after Monday Gloversville shooting, standoff

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Police on scene Monday

GLOVERSVILLE – Two people are facing weapons and drug counts after an investigation Monday into reported shooting incidents and a brief standoff at a Gloversville home, New York State Police said Tuesday night.

Arrested were Jordan A. Fegin, 23, and Cameron D. Sleezer, 20, both of Gloversville, police said.

They each face charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies, along with multiple misdemeanors, police said.

Police said Tuesday investigators recovered a firearm, multiple controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Neither man is accused of firing a weapon, according to the charges filed.

The investigation began Monday morning and involved reported shooting incidents in Johnstown and Gloversville. No one was hurt, police said.

Gloversville police initially responded at about 10:10 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a moving vehicle on Kingsboro Avenue in Gloversville, police said. They received assistance from state police.

The investigation determined that a Johnstown home had been damaged by gunfire just before the Gloversville incident and the house occupants followed a vehicle they believed the gunfire had originated from, police said. Their vehicle then reportedly began to take gunfire coming from inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was then spotted at a residence on Mill Street in Gloversville. State and Gloversville police secured the area and multiple people were removed from the address after a brief standoff, police said then.

Fegin and Sleezer also face misdemeanor counts of controlled substance possession and criminally using drug paraphernalia, while Fegin also faces a misdemeanor menacing count.

Fegin was arraigned and released to return to court later. Sleezer was ordered held without bail.

