ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

MCPD: Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Bethesda

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, in the 4400 block of East West Highway in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police

Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say. Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Seeking Public’s Assistance In Identifying Suspects In Two Recent Robberies

Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects in two recent robberies in the city. In the one which occurred on January 16th at 7:38 AM in the 1300 block of North East Street, a suspect is seen in a surveillance photo wearing gray sweatpants, white shoes, a black hoodie, orange gloves and a black hat.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center

Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
LAUREL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy