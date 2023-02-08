Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Sterling woman who robbed Family Dollar and Little Caesars at gunpoint arrested: police
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Sterling woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she robbed two businesses at gunpoint months ago. Briar K. Ford, 34, is accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Enterprise Street in Sterling on November 27, 2022. The next day, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says she held up a Little Caesars on the same street.
Man On Meth Drives To Frederick County Sheriff's Office With Weapons: Officials
New Market native Dustin Matthew May gave members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office a scare after allegedly threatening to kill himself and harm others before driving to the agency’s headquarters, authorities said. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, deputies at the sheriff’s office received a...
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
wfmd.com
Trial Continues Of Va. Man Charged With Murdering His Ex-Wife In Frederick County, Md
A representative from the State Medical Examiner’s Office took the stand. Frederick, Md (KM) More state witnesses took the stand on Friday in the trial of Lemuel Roberts,34, of Winchester, Virginia. He’s charged with first-degree murder for killing his ex-wife, Kaitlin Roberts, on January 10th, 2020. . On...
Truck Thief Goes On Wild Joyride In Frederick County Before Being Busted, Sheriff Says
A woman who went on a joyride in a vehicle stolen from a Frederick County gas station didn’t get far and was quickly apprehended after causing mayhem on and off the road, officials said. Gabriella Christina Smoot, age 23, of Essex, is accused by Frederick County Sheriff’s investigators of...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, in the 4400 block of East West Highway in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police
Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say. Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Seeking Public’s Assistance In Identifying Suspects In Two Recent Robberies
Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects in two recent robberies in the city. In the one which occurred on January 16th at 7:38 AM in the 1300 block of North East Street, a suspect is seen in a surveillance photo wearing gray sweatpants, white shoes, a black hoodie, orange gloves and a black hat.
Jury finds third suspect guilty in murder of 22-year-old in Annapolis
After a weeklong trial, a jury in Anne Arundel County found the third and final suspect guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young.
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for man accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police
A Baltimore County police officer was airlifted to Shock Trauma Thursday after a shooting on day two of the manhunt for 24-year-old David Linthicum. Police said another officer was shot Wednesday at the residence Linthicum was at in Cockeysville.
Missing Howard County man found dead in trunk of abandoned rental car in Ohio
Police in Ohio are investigating after a missing Howard County man was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned rental car.
Do You Recognize This Man? Police Seek Help Identifying PWC Bank Robber
Detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Prince William County, authorities announced.Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, a suspect passed a note demanding money to the teller at the Truist Bank located at 16541 River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge, according to a Prince William …
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
Drug Bust: Detectives say man had 63 pounds of marijuana, THC items on him in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that detectives were able to keep $500,000 worth of drugs off the street after they arrested a man accused of bringing drugs into Fairfax County from out of state. The Fairfax County Police Department said detectives found out that he was brining the drugs and stopped […]
Police ID Upper Marlboro Man Killed After Head-On Motorcycle Crash Into Occupied School Bus
A 25-year-old Upper Marlboro man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a school bus in Clinton, authorities say. Donovan Smith fatally crashed into the occupied bus around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the area of Brandywine Road and Northgate Parkway, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson.
Manhunt for David Linthicum comes to an end after two officers wounded
After two days on the loose, the manhunt for David Linthicum has come to an end. Linthicum had been on the run after allegedly shooting two Baltimore County Police officers.
foxbaltimore.com
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
